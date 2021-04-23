Apollo Announces Results of Voting at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Apollo Healthcare Corp. (TSX: AHC) (“Apollo” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received shareholder approval for all resolutions voted upon at its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 23, 2021 (the “Meeting”).
All nominees of Apollo were elected as directors of the Company as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% of Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% of Votes Withheld
|
Andrew Schachter
|
39,048,452
|
89.33%
|
4,661,934
|
10.67%
|
Carlo LiVolsi
|
37,830,240
|
86.55%
|
5,880,146
|
13.45%
|
Jeffrey Spiegelman
|
37,830,040
|
86.55%
|
5,880,346
|
13.45%
|
Charles Wachsberg
|
37,948,940
|
86.82%
|
5,761,446
|
13.18%
|
Richard Wachsberg
|
37,948,940
|
86.82%
|
5,761,446
|
13.18%
In addition, the following matters were approved by the affirmative vote of the requisite majority of the votes represented at the Meeting:
- Appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP as auditors of the Company
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210423005586/en/