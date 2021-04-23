Apollo Announces Results of Voting at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Apollo Healthcare Corp. (TSX: AHC) (“Apollo” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received shareholder approval for all resolutions voted upon at its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 23, 2021 (the “Meeting”).

All nominees of Apollo were elected as directors of the Company as follows:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld Andrew Schachter 39,048,452 89.33% 4,661,934 10.67% Carlo LiVolsi 37,830,240 86.55% 5,880,146 13.45% Jeffrey Spiegelman 37,830,040 86.55% 5,880,346 13.45% Charles Wachsberg 37,948,940 86.82% 5,761,446 13.18% Richard Wachsberg 37,948,940 86.82% 5,761,446 13.18%

In addition, the following matters were approved by the affirmative vote of the requisite majority of the votes represented at the Meeting:

Appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP as auditors of the Company

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210423005586/en/