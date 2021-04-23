Weekend Unlimited Announces Name Change and Share Split

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2021 / Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc. ("Weekend" or the "Company") (CSE:POT)(FSE:0OS2)(OTCQB:WKULF) announces that the Company intends to change its name to Potent Ventures Inc. and subdivide its common shares on the basis of four (4) new common shares for every one (1) existing common share (the "Share Split").

Registered shareholders of the Company will receive four common shares for each common share held as of April 28, 2021 (the "Record Date"). The Company's transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company ("Odyssey"), will send to each registered shareholder a share certificate representing the number of additional common shares that they are to receive as a result of the Share Split. Non-registered shareholders who hold their shares through an intermediary will have their accounts automatically updated to reflect the Share Split.

Immediately prior to completion of the Share Split, the Company has 20,077,922 common shares issued and outstanding. After giving effect to the Share Split, the Company will have approximately 80,311,688 common shares issued and outstanding. The new CUSIP number will be 73758F107 and the new ISIN number will be CA73758F1071. The Company will continue to trade under the CSE stock symbol of POT.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Charlie Lamb, President & CEO, Director

Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free 1(888) 556-9656

E-mail: [email protected]

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE: Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: