>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
Articles 

ROK Files 2020 Financial Results, Reserve Report, and Management Discussion & Analysis

April 23, 2021 | About: TSXV:ROK +0%

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

REGINA, SK / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2021 / ROK Resources Inc. ("ROK" or the "Company") (TSXV:ROK) has filed its 2020 Year Financial Results, Reserve Report, and Management Discussion & Analysis.

Financial Statements

Highlights include:

  • Generated oil and gas revenues of $0.6 million, which was the result of the sale of 30,489 boe at an average price of $19.63 per boe.
  • Working capital of $1.6 million to be used in exploration activities and general operations.

$ (Canadian dollars)

Year ended
December 31, 2020

Year ended
December 31, 2019

Working Capital

1,596,525

1,227,674

Property Plant & Equipment

3,434,274

-

Total Assets

6,564,868

2,201,075

Total Oil & Natural Gas Sales

598,448

-

Funds used in Operations

847,568

373,657

Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss

1,202,882

562,889

Net Loss Per Share, basic and diluted

0.03

0.02

All amounts expressed above are in Canadian dollars.

Complete reports and statements are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company website www.rokresources.ca .

Oil and Gas Disclosures

Management uses oil and gas metrics for its own performance measurements and to provide shareholders with measures to compare the Company's operations over time. Readers are cautioned that the information provided by these metrics, or that can be derived from the metrics presented in this press release, should not be relied upon for investment or other purposes.

The term "boe" or barrels of oil equivalent may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil equivalent (6 Mcf:1 bbl) is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Additionally, given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil, as compared to natural gas, is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1; utilizing a conversion ratio of 6:1 may be misleading as an indication of value.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

ROK Resources Inc.
Cam Taylor, Chairman CEO
Email: [email protected]

Lynn Chapman, CFO
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: ROK Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/642070/ROK-Files-2020-Financial-Results-Reserve-Report-and-Management-Discussion-Analysis

img.ashx?id=642070

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by ACCESSWIRE

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)