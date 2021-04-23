ROK Files 2020 Financial Results, Reserve Report, and Management Discussion & Analysis

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

REGINA, SK / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2021 / ROK Resources Inc. ("ROK" or the "Company") (TSXV:ROK) has filed its 2020 Year Financial Results, Reserve Report, and Management Discussion & Analysis.

Financial Statements

Highlights include:

Generated oil and gas revenues of $0.6 million, which was the result of the sale of 30,489 boe at an average price of $19.63 per boe.

Working capital of $1.6 million to be used in exploration activities and general operations.

All amounts expressed above are in Canadian dollars.

Complete reports and statements are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company website www.rokresources.ca .

Oil and Gas Disclosures

Management uses oil and gas metrics for its own performance measurements and to provide shareholders with measures to compare the Company's operations over time. Readers are cautioned that the information provided by these metrics, or that can be derived from the metrics presented in this press release, should not be relied upon for investment or other purposes.

The term "boe" or barrels of oil equivalent may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil equivalent (6 Mcf:1 bbl) is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Additionally, given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil, as compared to natural gas, is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1; utilizing a conversion ratio of 6:1 may be misleading as an indication of value.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

ROK Resources Inc.

Cam Taylor, Chairman CEO

Email: [email protected]

Lynn Chapman, CFO

Email: [email protected]

