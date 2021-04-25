Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of April 23

According to GuruFocus data, the largest Insider Buys this week were for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY), Mack-Cali Realty Corp. (NYSE:CLI), Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) and Agilon Health Inc. (NYSE:AGL).

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY): Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares

Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares on April 16 at the average price of $25.02. The price of the stock has increased by 6% since.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is an American international chain of merchandise retail stores that operate in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The company sells mostly bedroom, bathroom and kitchen products. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, and as of April 23 it traded at $26.52.

On April 14, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. reported financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 ended Feb. 27, 2021. Net sales for the quarter totaled $2.619 billion, representing a 16% decrease compared to net sales of $3.107 billion during the same quarter of the prior year. Net income for the quarter totaled $9 million compared to a net loss of $65 million during the same quarter of the prior year.

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. (NYSE:CLI): Director Akiva A. Katz bought 240,000 shares

Director A. Akiva Katz bought 240,000 shares on April 19 at the average price of $15.67. The price of the stock has increased by 2.68% since.

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is an American real estate investment trust that owns, manages and develops office and multifamily properties in New York, Massachusetts and New Jersey. The company focuses on developing and managing waterfront properties in Jersey City, New Jersey. The company is also a component of the S&P 600. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, and as of April 23 it traded at $16.09.

On April 20, Mack-Cali Realty Corp. announced the sale of its Short Hills, New Jersey office portfolio for a total of $255 million to The Birch Group. The portfolio consisted of four office buildings encompassing 843,300 square feet. The transaction releases approximately $100 million of net proceeds after financing and transaction costs, which is expected to be used to pay a portion of the company's unsecured corporate debt during the second quarter of 2021.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF): Director Daniel James Williamson bought 250,000 shares

Director Daniel James Williamson bought 250,000 shares on April 15 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 74.8% since.

Tattooed Chef Inc. is an American food company that focuses on developing and marketing innovative and sustainably sourced plant-based foods. The company's main products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, cauliflower rice and cauliflower pizza crusts. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, and as of April 23 it traded at $17.48.

On April 12, Tattooed Chef Inc. announced that it has expanded its pizza offerings with the launch of five new plant-based pizzas. The five new pizzas include plant-based vegetable, white, pepperoni, sausage and pepperoni and two cheese pizzas. The new pizzas are all certified plant-based, gluten-free and vegan, featuring the company's proprietary meat alternatives.

Agilon Health Inc. (NYSE:AGL): Director Clay Richards bought 21,700 shares

Director Clay Richards bought 21,700 shares on April 19 at the average price of $23. The price of the stock has increased by 36.52% since.

Agilon Health Inc. is an American healthcare management company that focuses on partnering with community-based physicians to deliver care to seniors. The company enables physicians to create their own Medicare-centric globally capitated line of business, and their platform is built on their Total Care Model. The company is currently serving 17 local communities with 16 anchor groups, with a network of physicians across Hawaii. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, and as of April 23 it traded at $31.40.

On April 19, Agilon Health Inc. announced the closing of its initial public offering of 53,590,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $23.00. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, were approximately $1.223 billion.

