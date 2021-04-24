SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of LifeMD, Inc. - LFMD

NEW YORK, April 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of LifeMD, Inc. (“LifeMD” or the “Company”) ( LFMD). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether LifeMD and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 14, 2021, Culper Research (“Culper”) published a short report addressing LifeMD. The Culper report alleges, among other things, that the Company appears to use unlicensed doctors to dispense OTC medications and that several LifeMD executives, including the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, had concealed their involvement in Redwood Scientific Technologies, Inc., a company that the Federal Trade Commission charged with “wide-ranging fraud” in 2018.

On this news, LifeMD’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on April 14, 2021.

