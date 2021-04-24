LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PR Newswire
SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2021
SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the publicly traded companies listed below. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than the dates listed below. If you want to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ([email protected]) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.
Company Name
Stock Ticker
Join
Class Period Start
Class Period End
Lead Plantiff Deadline
LifeMD, Inc.
(NASDAQ: LFMD)
19/01/2021
13/04/2021
15/06/2021
Intrusion, Inc.
(NASDAQ: INTZ)
13/01/2021
13/04/2021
15/06/2021
Romeo Power Inc.
(NYSE: RMO)
05/10/2020
30/03/2021
15/06/2021
Arcimoto, Inc.
(NASDAQ: FUV)
14/02/2018
22/03/2021
18/06/2021
Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
(NYSE: EBS)
06/07/2020
31/03/2021
18/06/2021
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
(NASDAQ: ACAD)
15/06/2020
04/04/2021
18/06/2021
About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
[email protected]
SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP