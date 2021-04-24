LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PR Newswire
SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2021
SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the publicly traded companies listed below. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than the dates listed below. If you want to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ([email protected]) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.
Company Name
Stock Ticker
Join
Class
Class
Lead
Vroom, Inc
(NASDAQ: VRM)
6/9/2020
3/3/2021
5/21/2021
KORU Medical Systems
(NASDAQ: KRMD)
8/4/2020
1/25/2021
5/25/2021
Velodyne Lidar, Inc
(NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW)
7/2/2020
3/17/2021
5/31/2021
Canoo Inc.
(NASDAQ: GOEV, GOEVW)
8/18/2020
3/29/2021
6/1/2021
Ebang International Holdings, Inc.
(NASDAQ: EBON)
6/26/2020
4/5/2021
6/7/2021
3D Systems Corporation
(NYSE: DDD)
5/6/2020
3/1/2021
6/8/2021
Amdocs Limited
(NASDAQ: DOX)
12/13/2016
3/30/2021
6/8/2021
Champignon Brands Inc.
(OTC: SHRMF)
3/27/2020
2/17/2021
6/9/2021
Canaan Inc.
(NASDAQ: CAN)
2/10/2021
4/9/2021
6/14/2021
Franklin Wireless Corp.
(NASDAQ: FKWL)
9/17/2020
4/8/2021
6/15/2021
About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
[email protected]
