>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Kaskela Law LLC Announces Important Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

April 24, 2021 | About: OTRK -0.74%

PHILADELPHIA, April 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Ontrak, Inc. (“Ontrak” or the “Company”) ( OTRK) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company’s stock between November 5, 2020 and February 26, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Investors who purchased Ontrak’s securities during the Class Period may, no later than May 3, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative in the action.

Ontrak investors who suffered an investment loss in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at [email protected] or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/ontrak-inc/, to discuss this opportunity to actively participate in the action as a lead plaintiff representative.

As detailed in the complaint, on March 1, 2021, Ontrak issued a press release announced preliminary financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2020. Therein, the Company disclosed that its largest customer had terminated its contract with Ontrak, effective June 26, 2021. The Company stated that this customer “evaluated Ontrak on a provider basis” and “[a]s such, the customer evaluated [Ontrak’s] performance based on [its] ability to achieve the lowest possible cost per medical visit, and not on [its] clinical outcomes data or medical cost savings.” Additionally, the Company stated that “the coaching model which Ontrak has pioneered for over a decade was seen by the customer to be less relevant to their performance metrics.”

Following this news, shares of the Company’s common stock fell $27.32, or more than 46% in value, to close on March 1, 2021 at $31.62 per share.

Ontrak investors who suffered an investment loss in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC for additional information about this action and their legal rights and options. Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com

ti?nf=ODIyMjc3MCM0MTM2NzA1IzIwOTk5MzU=
f3e3b6a7-6bb3-4db1-8b1d-d4d8dd72d6b3

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)