Marathon Oil Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $10.67 per share and the market cap of $8.4 billion, Marathon Oil stock is estimated to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Marathon Oil is shown in the chart below.

Because Marathon Oil is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Marathon Oil has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.14, which ranks worse than 70% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Marathon Oil's financial strength as 4 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Marathon Oil over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Marathon Oil has been profitable 6 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $3.1 billion and loss of $1.84 a share. Its operating margin of -33.10% worse than 80% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Marathon Oil's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Marathon Oil over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Marathon Oil is -9%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -19.1%, which ranks worse than 72% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Marathon Oil's ROIC is -5.78 while its WACC came in at 15.56. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Marathon Oil is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 72% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about Marathon Oil stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.