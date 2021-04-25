>
Articles
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of CNBKA, STAY, FXNC and FI

April 25, 2021 | About: CNBKA +0.1% STAY +0.1% FXNC +1.71% FI +5.36%

NEW YORK, April 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Century Bancorp, Inc. ( CNBKA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CNBKA to EBC for $115.28 per share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Extended Stay America, Inc. ( STAY)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of STAY to a joint venture between funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group for $19.50 per share in cash.

If you are a STAY investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

First National Corporation (NasdaqGS: FXNC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BFTL to FXNC for approximately $3.30 per share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780

Frank's International N.V. (: FI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of FI and Expro Group.

If you are a FI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: [email protected]

