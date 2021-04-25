AGL Energy Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Undervalued

The stock of AGL Energy (OTCPK:AGLXY, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $6.75 per share and the market cap of $4.2 billion, AGL Energy stock is believed to be significantly undervalued. GF Value for AGL Energy is shown in the chart below.

Because AGL Energy is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth, which averaged 0.3% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. AGL Energy has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.23, which is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Independent Power Producers. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of AGL Energy at 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of AGL Energy is poor. This is the debt and cash of AGL Energy over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. AGL Energy has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $8 billion and loss of $2.015 a share. Its operating margin is -9.85%, which ranks worse than 83% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Independent Power Producers. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of AGL Energy at 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of AGL Energy over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of AGL Energy is 0.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Independent Power Producers. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 18.2%, which ranks better than 78% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Independent Power Producers.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, AGL Energy's ROIC is -6.55 while its WACC came in at 4.22.

To conclude, the stock of AGL Energy (OTCPK:AGLXY, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 78% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Independent Power Producers. To learn more about AGL Energy stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.