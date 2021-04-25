>
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of KNL, MLHR, LEAF, MRLN, MIDD, WBT, ORBC, PPD, TPCO, LATN, WRI and KIM

April 25, 2021 | About: NAS:LATN +0% NAS:MIDD +1.63% NAS:MLHR +5.95% NAS:MRLN +0.7% NAS:ORBC +0.26% NAS:P +0%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL)Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of KNL to MLHR.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of LEAF to Graham Holdings for $8.50 per share.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: MRLN)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MRLN to HPS Investment Partners for $23.50 per share.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD)Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MIDD and WBT.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ORBC to GI Partners for $11.50 per share.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPD)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PPD to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for $47.50 per share.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TPCO to Alden Global Capital for $17.25 per share.

If you are an TPCO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ GS: LATN)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of LATN and Procaps Group, S.A.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) – Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of WRI and KIM.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

