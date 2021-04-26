52-Week Company Lows

According to GuruFocus' list of 52-week lows, these Guru stocks has reached their 52-week lows.

Kimberly-Clark

The price of Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE:KMB) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $132.11, which is 20.1% off the 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a price-sales ratio of 2.36 as of April 23. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 3.29%. The forward dividend yield is 3.45%. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 2.70% over the past 10 years.

Kimberly-Clark is a leading manufacturer of personal care (around half of sales) and tissue products (roughly one third of sales). Its brand mix includes Huggies, Pull-Ups, Kotex, Depend, Kleenex and Cottonelle. The firm also operates K-C Professional, which partners with businesses to provide safety and sanitary products for the workplace. Kimberly-Clark generates just over of half its sales in North America and more than 10% in Europe, with the rest primarily concentrated in Asia and Latin America.

Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $594 million compared to $675 million for the comparable period of 2020.

Cabot Oil & Gas

The price of Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (NYSE:COG) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $16.12, which is 30.5% off the 52-week high of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a price-sales ratio of 4.40 as of April 23. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 2.48%. The forward dividend yield is 2.48%. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 56.30% over the past five years.

Houston-based Cabot Oil & Gas is an independent exploration and production company with operations in Appalachia. At year-end 2020, Cabot's proved reserves were 13.7 trillion cubic feet of equivalent, with net production that year of approximately 2,344 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. All of Cabot's production is Marcellus dry natural gas.

Fourth quarter 2020 net income was $131.2 million compared to $146.9 million in the prior-year period.

Haemonetics

The price of Haemonetics Corp. (NYSE:HAE) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $67.45, which is 53.4% off the 52-week high of $142.11. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a price-sales ratio of 3.91 as of April 23. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 1.40% over the past 10 years.

Haemonetics sells products used to process, handle and analyze blood. The firm sells products in four categories: Plasma, Hemostasis Management, Blood Center and Cell Processing. The Plasma business includes plasma collection devices and disposables. Hemostasis Management includes devices and methodologies for measuring coagulation characteristics of blood, Blood Center includes blood collection and processing devices and disposables for red cells and Cell Processing include surgical blood salvage systems, specialized blood cell processing systems, disposables and blood transfusion management software.

Third quarter fiscal 2021 net income was $31.9 million.

Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Anila Lingamneni sold 170 shares on April 16 at a price of $119.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 43.53% since then.

Emergent BioSolutions

The price of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $61.94, which is 55.9% off the 52-week high of $137.61. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14 as of April 23. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 16.40% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Emergent Biosolutions' business predictability at 2.5-stars.

Emergent BioSolutions offers public health products to government and healthcare providers. The company has four main units: vaccines, which produces specialty vaccines for public health threats; devices, such as nasal sprays, skin lotions and injections; therapeutics, which includes antibody-based treatments; and contract development and manufacturing, which brings treatments to market through collaboration with the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and the United States government. Most revenue comes from U.S. government purchases of vaccine, device and therapeutic products.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $185.4 million compared to $46.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

