Compass Diversified Holdings Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $24.46 per share and the market cap of $1.6 billion, Compass Diversified Holdings stock appears to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Compass Diversified Holdings is shown in the chart below.

Because Compass Diversified Holdings is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 13.9% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 9.35% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Compass Diversified Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.08, which which ranks worse than 88% of the companies in Conglomerates industry. The overall financial strength of Compass Diversified Holdings is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Compass Diversified Holdings is poor. This is the debt and cash of Compass Diversified Holdings over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Compass Diversified Holdings has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.6 billion and loss of $0.54 a share. Its operating margin is 6.08%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Conglomerates industry. Overall, the profitability of Compass Diversified Holdings is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Compass Diversified Holdings over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Compass Diversified Holdings is 13.9%, which ranks better than 80% of the companies in Conglomerates industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 22.2%, which ranks better than 79% of the companies in Conglomerates industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Compass Diversified Holdings's return on invested capital is 3.27, and its cost of capital is 11.92. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Compass Diversified Holdings is shown below:

In conclusion, The stock of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 79% of the companies in Conglomerates industry. To learn more about Compass Diversified Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

