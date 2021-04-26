>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC Buys Snowflake Inc, GLOBAL X FDS, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Sells Tesla Inc, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund

April 26, 2021 | About: JETS +2.45% BIV -0.07% SCHD +0.9% SHY -0.02% XLY +1.05% MJ +2.97% SNOW +1.81% FINX +1.51% IVW +1.32% BKNG +2.06% GDV +0.72% MS +3.4%

Investment company Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Snowflake Inc, GLOBAL X FDS, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, sells Tesla Inc, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund, ARK Innovation ETF, Qurate Retail Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC owns 532 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/joseph+p.+lucia+%26+associates%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC
  1. Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 318,750 shares, 36.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) - 18,768 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38%
  3. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 7,181 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.11%
  4. Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 70,141 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.49%
  5. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 29,114 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98%
New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $235.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 36.92%. The holding were 318,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (FINX)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $43.18 and $52.53, with an estimated average price of $47.03. The stock is now traded at around $47.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 17,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $69.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2395.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 55 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $21.08 and $24.21, with an estimated average price of $22.86. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC added to a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF by 113.96%. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $25.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 32,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 59.89%. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 44.59%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2057.69%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 40.67%. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $177.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC added to a holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 41.46%. The purchase prices were between $14.85 and $33.18, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $21.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 34,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.48 and $6, with an estimated average price of $5.77.

Sold Out: Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Myriad Genetics Inc. The sale prices were between $19.92 and $31.6, with an estimated average price of $28.41.

Sold Out: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25.

Sold Out: Lithium Americas Corp (LAC)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Lithium Americas Corp. The sale prices were between $13.53 and $26.82, with an estimated average price of $18.75.

Sold Out: ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (TWM)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000. The sale prices were between $13.38 and $20.56, with an estimated average price of $15.8.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The sale prices were between $43.31 and $46.8, with an estimated average price of $45.38.

Reduced: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC reduced to a holding in Tesla Inc by 41.11%. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $729.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.94%. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC still held 7,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC reduced to a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 53.68%. The sale prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41. The stock is now traded at around $230.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC still held 2,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC reduced to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 87.75%. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $123.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC still held 348 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC reduced to a holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 87.5%. The sale prices were between $10.54 and $13.48, with an estimated average price of $12.34. The stock is now traded at around $12.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC still held 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC reduced to a holding in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 94.12%. The sale prices were between $8.69 and $9.53, with an estimated average price of $9.24. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC still held 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 27.22%. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC still held 18,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC. Also check out:

1. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)