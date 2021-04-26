Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC Buys Snowflake Inc, GLOBAL X FDS, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Sells Tesla Inc, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund

Investment company Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Snowflake Inc, GLOBAL X FDS, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, sells Tesla Inc, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund, ARK Innovation ETF, Qurate Retail Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC owns 532 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SNOW, FINX, IVW, BKNG, GDV, IPO, MSOS, SOXL, HTGC, FLOT, VO, MO, EXPE, CCIV, MS, SPG, BIT, SHLX, GSAH, PLTR, IPOE, CIBR, GVI, IEI, QLTA, SHM, UFO, ABB, ACN, ADBE, AFG, AMT, ABC, ADI, AON, AVY, TFC, BBD, BBY, BWA, BSX, CAE, CMS, CDNS, CNI, KO, CMCSA, DXC, DECK, DEO, DD, NEE, HDB, BCOR, ICE, IRM, KMB, KOPN, SPGI, MDT, MCHP, MSI, NOC, PTC, PXD, PUK, RELX, RIO, ROK, CRM, SYK, TSM, TGT, TXN, TMO, TD, UL, UMC, UNH, XLNX, GAB, NXP, TMUS, DG, ST, NXPI, LPLA, STAG, RXN, PANW, AMBA, FANG, ZTS, IQV, DOOO, AMC, GGZ, BOMN, NBRV, SPI, NAKD, WISA, VRT, SNDL, NVST, WMG, LNSR, NGA, FSR, GNOG, AGZ, ARKG, IGIB, MBB, PHB, SOXS, VEA,

SNOW, FINX, IVW, BKNG, GDV, IPO, MSOS, SOXL, HTGC, FLOT, VO, MO, EXPE, CCIV, MS, SPG, BIT, SHLX, GSAH, PLTR, IPOE, CIBR, GVI, IEI, QLTA, SHM, UFO, ABB, ACN, ADBE, AFG, AMT, ABC, ADI, AON, AVY, TFC, BBD, BBY, BWA, BSX, CAE, CMS, CDNS, CNI, KO, CMCSA, DXC, DECK, DEO, DD, NEE, HDB, BCOR, ICE, IRM, KMB, KOPN, SPGI, MDT, MCHP, MSI, NOC, PTC, PXD, PUK, RELX, RIO, ROK, CRM, SYK, TSM, TGT, TXN, TMO, TD, UL, UMC, UNH, XLNX, GAB, NXP, TMUS, DG, ST, NXPI, LPLA, STAG, RXN, PANW, AMBA, FANG, ZTS, IQV, DOOO, AMC, GGZ, BOMN, NBRV, SPI, NAKD, WISA, VRT, SNDL, NVST, WMG, LNSR, NGA, FSR, GNOG, AGZ, ARKG, IGIB, MBB, PHB, SOXS, VEA, Added Positions: JETS, SCHP, AMZN, SCHD, BIV, SHY, NOBL, XLY, TIP, MJ, VB, ICLN, SCHE, DVY, FB, VOT, RYT, VNM, SCHB, SCHG, AGG, SCHX, PMM, NIO, EHI, PENN, LQD, AAPL, VIG, LYV, QYLD, SCHA, CRF, SCHV, TRIP, DIS, RCL, IGSB, VOE, XLB, XLI, XLV, HYEM, SPCE, PNQI, CVS, UBER, TDOC, CCL, IVV, SCHF, NLY, SH, PRU, SOXX, MSFT, MAR, XLP, DUK, AXP, SLQD, UVXY, VGSH, CSCO, T, MDLZ, VZ, RTX, PG, NSC, NVDA, MU, MCD, LOW, WMT, JNJ, JPM, IBM, HST, HON, GE, XOM, YNDX, CARZ, SCHW, AMZA, TLRY, CRON, QRVO, BABA, GRPN, IJR, KMI, COCP, V, DAL, USA, UAVS, WFC,

JETS, SCHP, AMZN, SCHD, BIV, SHY, NOBL, XLY, TIP, MJ, VB, ICLN, SCHE, DVY, FB, VOT, RYT, VNM, SCHB, SCHG, AGG, SCHX, PMM, NIO, EHI, PENN, LQD, AAPL, VIG, LYV, QYLD, SCHA, CRF, SCHV, TRIP, DIS, RCL, IGSB, VOE, XLB, XLI, XLV, HYEM, SPCE, PNQI, CVS, UBER, TDOC, CCL, IVV, SCHF, NLY, SH, PRU, SOXX, MSFT, MAR, XLP, DUK, AXP, SLQD, UVXY, VGSH, CSCO, T, MDLZ, VZ, RTX, PG, NSC, NVDA, MU, MCD, LOW, WMT, JNJ, JPM, IBM, HST, HON, GE, XOM, YNDX, CARZ, SCHW, AMZA, TLRY, CRON, QRVO, BABA, GRPN, IJR, KMI, COCP, V, DAL, USA, UAVS, WFC, Reduced Positions: TSLA, FDN, ARKK, GLD, DIV, SPLV, QRTEA, PFF, AOD, IAU, XLK, XLU, KIO, PYPL, VMBS, DBX, HACK, ITA, MRNA, IHI, TLT, VNQ, FCX, GOOGL, WIFI, SLV, SJNK, MTUM, ITB, IBB, CHY, UPS, AMLP, PTON, VHT, BA, DON, VFH, FV, FXH, PHO, IHE, IHF, BIDU, NKE, SWK, DHY, BLW, UTG, MAIN, SQ, CVX, MDIV, QQQ, NFLX, MET, LVS, SYLD, XLRE, KSS, VOX, HIG, XLE, GS, VIS, F, VYM, C, HYG, WORK, DOCU, PCSB, OCGN, CGC, NCLH, ABBV, SPR, CBAT, PFE, IEV, WYNN, STM, BB, LIT, AVTR, QCOM, PEY,

TSLA, FDN, ARKK, GLD, DIV, SPLV, QRTEA, PFF, AOD, IAU, XLK, XLU, KIO, PYPL, VMBS, DBX, HACK, ITA, MRNA, IHI, TLT, VNQ, FCX, GOOGL, WIFI, SLV, SJNK, MTUM, ITB, IBB, CHY, UPS, AMLP, PTON, VHT, BA, DON, VFH, FV, FXH, PHO, IHE, IHF, BIDU, NKE, SWK, DHY, BLW, UTG, MAIN, SQ, CVX, MDIV, QQQ, NFLX, MET, LVS, SYLD, XLRE, KSS, VOX, HIG, XLE, GS, VIS, F, VYM, C, HYG, WORK, DOCU, PCSB, OCGN, CGC, NCLH, ABBV, SPR, CBAT, PFE, IEV, WYNN, STM, BB, LIT, AVTR, QCOM, PEY, Sold Out: NCV, TQQQ, MYGN, LAC, TWM, CBOE, EZU, AAL, ORC, AEO, JMIA, MELI, PFD, DHC, PLUG, SPXU, NTY0, PGNY, YETI, MBRX, PDSB, FAZ, TTOO, NUGT, ZSAN, FCRD, ACB, KODK, DQ, WKHS, AGNC, 0AJ, CYRX, HIX, ET, NS, PCG, LXRX, FCEL, BPT, RIOT,

For the details of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/joseph+p.+lucia+%26+associates%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 318,750 shares, 36.92% of the total portfolio. New Position Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) - 18,768 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 7,181 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.11% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 70,141 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.49% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 29,114 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98%

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $235.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 36.92%. The holding were 318,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $43.18 and $52.53, with an estimated average price of $47.03. The stock is now traded at around $47.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 17,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $69.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2395.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 55 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $21.08 and $24.21, with an estimated average price of $22.86. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC added to a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF by 113.96%. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $25.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 32,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 59.89%. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 44.59%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2057.69%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 40.67%. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $177.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC added to a holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 41.46%. The purchase prices were between $14.85 and $33.18, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $21.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 34,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.48 and $6, with an estimated average price of $5.77.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Myriad Genetics Inc. The sale prices were between $19.92 and $31.6, with an estimated average price of $28.41.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Lithium Americas Corp. The sale prices were between $13.53 and $26.82, with an estimated average price of $18.75.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000. The sale prices were between $13.38 and $20.56, with an estimated average price of $15.8.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The sale prices were between $43.31 and $46.8, with an estimated average price of $45.38.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC reduced to a holding in Tesla Inc by 41.11%. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $729.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.94%. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC still held 7,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC reduced to a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 53.68%. The sale prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41. The stock is now traded at around $230.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC still held 2,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC reduced to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 87.75%. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $123.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC still held 348 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC reduced to a holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 87.5%. The sale prices were between $10.54 and $13.48, with an estimated average price of $12.34. The stock is now traded at around $12.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC still held 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC reduced to a holding in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 94.12%. The sale prices were between $8.69 and $9.53, with an estimated average price of $9.24. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC still held 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 27.22%. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC still held 18,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.