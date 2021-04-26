Pelham Global Financials Ltd Buys Bank of America Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Intercontinental Exchange Inc

Investment company Pelham Global Financials Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of America Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, American Express Co, Bottomline Technologies Inc, sells Intercontinental Exchange Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pelham Global Financials Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Pelham Global Financials Ltd owns 10 stocks with a total value of $249 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BAC,

BAC, Added Positions: FIS, PYPL, AXP, EPAY,

FIS, PYPL, AXP, EPAY, Reduced Positions: PAGS, MORN,

PAGS, MORN, Sold Out: ICE,

For the details of PELHAM GLOBAL FINANCIALS LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pelham+global+financials+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 266,277 shares, 15.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.81% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 87,800 shares, 11.51% of the total portfolio. Morningstar Inc (MORN) - 127,326 shares, 11.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.52% PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) - 538,313 shares, 10.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.72% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 97,600 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.70%

Pelham Global Financials Ltd initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.58%. The holding were 553,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pelham Global Financials Ltd added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 57.81%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $153.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.5%. The holding were 266,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pelham Global Financials Ltd added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 21.70%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $266.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 97,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pelham Global Financials Ltd added to a holding in American Express Co by 21.07%. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $144.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 160,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pelham Global Financials Ltd added to a holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc by 20.95%. The purchase prices were between $43.4 and $54.39, with an estimated average price of $48.07. The stock is now traded at around $49.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 420,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pelham Global Financials Ltd sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41.