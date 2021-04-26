Pelham Capital Ltd. Buys L Brands Inc, Moderna Inc, Churchill Capital Corp II, Sells United Rentals Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, FMC Corp

Investment company Pelham Capital Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys L Brands Inc, Moderna Inc, Churchill Capital Corp II, Churchill Capital Corp II, Coupa Software Inc, sells United Rentals Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, FMC Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pelham Capital Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Pelham Capital Ltd. owns 13 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 8,069,842 shares, 16.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.83% RH (RH) - 323,876 shares, 12.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.05% L Brands Inc (LB) - 3,029,305 shares, 11.75% of the total portfolio. New Position CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) - 208,536 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23% Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) - 2,515,596 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.83%

Pelham Capital Ltd. initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.75%. The holding were 3,029,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pelham Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $173.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pelham Capital Ltd. added to a holding in Churchill Capital Corp II by 310.78%. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 3,659,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pelham Capital Ltd. added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 22.69%. The purchase prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92. The stock is now traded at around $268.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 232,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.