Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. Buys Eastern Bankshares Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells The Timken Co, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, DaVita Inc

Canton, OH, based Investment company Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Eastern Bankshares Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co, General Electric Co, sells The Timken Co, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, DaVita Inc, EchoStar Corp, Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. owns 221 stocks with a total value of $828 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: EBC, FCX, GM, VMBS, BIL, DELL, NOW, HTH, TMO, SBUX, CAH, COF, CCNE, WSBF, IJR, IVW, PFF,
- Added Positions: TSM, RTX, MRK, AMZN, BA, SHW, CRM, GE, ADSK, COST, HD, VCSH, APD, VWO, BABA, TXN, AON, CVX, ADBE, ABBV, UPS, UNP, CVS, XOM, VTIP, WMT, NKE, ROP, BSV, AMGN, MELI, UBER, MINT, SYK, DUK, QCOM, PXD, SPY, AEP, VTI, LMT, JCI, HON, GS, NEE, SDY, IWF, GLD, BDC, ROKU, AWK, LBTYK, FE, SO, PFE, NSC, EL, ISRG, F,
- Reduced Positions: INTC, CSCO, FLT, MA, TKR, BAX, ABT, PYPL, MSFT, GOOG, BRK.B, BDX, FB, DIS, JNJ, LIN, VZ, PEP, DISH, CMCSA, ST, EMR, T, TJX, BMY, MCD, FOXA, FRC, HSY, GOOGL, CIVB, FMNB, WFC, TDG, KMPR, UL, RDS.B, TSCO, DISCK, VTV, SLB, SATS, VUG, LAMR, D, CAT, FDX, FITB, GIS, HBAN, IBM, TT, MCK, TIGO, CSX, NOC, DE, DHI, CMI, ADP, TMST, SYF, EOG, MIME, BSBK, CARR, BSCM, MO, CINF, BFAM, DBD, PH, MDLZ, NVDA, RSG, RPM, ORCL, PBT, PNC,
- Sold Out: USMV, DVA,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with TSM. Click here to check it out.
- TSM 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of TSM
- Peter Lynch Chart of TSM
For the details of BEESE FULMER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beese+fulmer+investment+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BEESE FULMER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 365,025 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 143,420 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 71,713 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 123,570 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 120,640 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%
Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 97,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $117.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,899 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $488.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 585 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CNB Financial Corp (CCNE)
Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in CNB Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $26.29, with an estimated average price of $23.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 157.61%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $118.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,658 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 22.38%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 68,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 22.01%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $273.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: General Electric Co (GE)
Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in General Electric Co by 42.84%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 136,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 30.59%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $233.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 65.69%. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $295.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.Sold Out: DaVita Inc (DVA)
Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $99.98 and $123.89, with an estimated average price of $111.01.
Here is the complete portfolio of BEESE FULMER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.. Also check out:
1. BEESE FULMER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. BEESE FULMER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. BEESE FULMER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BEESE FULMER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. keeps buying