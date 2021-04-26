Delta Capital Management Llc Buys Quest Diagnostics Inc, Ford Motor Co, Wells Fargo, Sells Abbott Laboratories, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Anthem Inc

New York City, NY, based Investment company Delta Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Quest Diagnostics Inc, Ford Motor Co, Wells Fargo, Brunswick Corp, Terex Corp, sells Abbott Laboratories, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Anthem Inc, Life Storage Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Delta Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Delta Capital Management Llc owns 76 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 52,192 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 54,714 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 36,445 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 32,220 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 50,095 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%

Delta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.63 and $133.34, with an estimated average price of $123.27. The stock is now traded at around $131.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 24,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $12.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 236,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $26.53. The stock is now traded at around $26.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Brunswick Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.52 and $107.24, with an estimated average price of $91.64. The stock is now traded at around $104.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Terex Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.42 and $48.45, with an estimated average price of $40.97. The stock is now traded at around $47.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in PTC Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.18 and $146.73, with an estimated average price of $133.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delta Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 23.02%. The purchase prices were between $25.41 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 40,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delta Capital Management Llc added to a holding in First Trust Inter Dur Pref& Income Fund by 32.26%. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $24.15, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 29,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delta Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 21.46%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 22,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delta Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 20.51%. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $149.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delta Capital Management Llc added to a holding in COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY FUND INC by 48.41%. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $13.93, with an estimated average price of $12.91. The stock is now traded at around $14.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delta Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Iron Mountain Inc by 24.87%. The purchase prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.43. The stock is now traded at around $40.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delta Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64.