BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Buys Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, The Walt Disney Co, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, ViacomCBS Inc

Bryn Mawr, PA, based Investment company BRYN MAWR TRUST Co (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, The Walt Disney Co, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Annovis Bio Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Whirlpool Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co. As of 2021Q1, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owns 357 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ANVS, MSOS, AOS, HPQ, MET, RPM, ZBRA, BR, ARKK, DGRO, GBTC, MJ, VXUS, XLF, FSTX,

ANVS, MSOS, AOS, HPQ, MET, RPM, ZBRA, BR, ARKK, DGRO, GBTC, MJ, VXUS, XLF, FSTX, Added Positions: IJJ, FREL, VEA, SCZ, DIS, IJK, VWO, IWY, IWX, DGRW, IDV, IEFA, IEMG, IJS, IJT, DLTR, BA, VIG, IVW, VB, VGT, TSLA, PNC, ALGN, AMT, BK, CAT, DEO, GS, IDRA, INCY, LRCX, DOW, RDS.A, TROW, TOL, UGI, USB, DAL, PLD, NRZ,

IJJ, FREL, VEA, SCZ, DIS, IJK, VWO, IWY, IWX, DGRW, IDV, IEFA, IEMG, IJS, IJT, DLTR, BA, VIG, IVW, VB, VGT, TSLA, PNC, ALGN, AMT, BK, CAT, DEO, GS, IDRA, INCY, LRCX, DOW, RDS.A, TROW, TOL, UGI, USB, DAL, PLD, NRZ, Reduced Positions: IWD, IWF, AAPL, MSFT, PEP, VTI, JNJ, SYK, CSCO, V, GOOG, INTU, JPM, MA, APTV, ABT, HON, TJX, SPY, ADI, INTC, NKE, NSC, SYY, PM, GLD, AMGN, TFC, COP, DD, GPN, GOOGL, KMB, PRU, MASI, IJH, IVV, JPST, QQQ, MMM, AFL, MO, AMZN, BDX, CVX, CME, CLX, STZ, XOM, JCI, KLAC, LOW, MKC, MCD, MRK, NUE, BKNG, KWR, SWKS, TFX, VZ, PSX, IWM, ABM, T, ACN, APD, AMAT, BMI, BRK.B, BLK, BRC, BMY, BC, BMTC, CAC, CHD, C, KO, GLW, CUB, DRI, DE, DUK, LLY, NEE, FLS, HAS, HD, HRL, LNC, MMS, MMSI, MCHP, NDSN, ORCL, PPG, PAYX, PFE, LIN, PG, QCOM, RJF, REGN, SXT, SXI, TXN, UL, AUB, UPS, RTX, WSM, WWW, AAWW, DFS, AWK, GTBIF, CBOE, FB, CTVA, EFA, IWN, IWP, PFF, ALK, ALL, AEO, AXP, AFG, AME, NLY, WTRG, ASTE, ADP, BAC, BAX, BG, KMX, CSL, CI, CRUS, CMI, DHR, D, ECL, EFX, EXC, FULT, GD, GE, GIS, GPC, GILD, GSK, HSIC, HXL, IBM, ITW, INFY, SJM, MDLZ, LMT, MTB, SPGI, MDT, VTRS, NOC, NVS, NVO, PPL, PGR, DORM, SSB, CRM, SLB, SHW, TRV, SWK, TGT, TECH, TDY, GL, OLED, VFC, WFC, WEC, YUM, ZBH, ET, CII, TEL, MOS, XYL, ABBV, ZTS, CC, YUMC, AMCR, CARR, OTIS, AMJ, DIA, IWR, IWV, SLV, TIP, USMV, VNQ, XLK, XLV,

IWD, IWF, AAPL, MSFT, PEP, VTI, JNJ, SYK, CSCO, V, GOOG, INTU, JPM, MA, APTV, ABT, HON, TJX, SPY, ADI, INTC, NKE, NSC, SYY, PM, GLD, AMGN, TFC, COP, DD, GPN, GOOGL, KMB, PRU, MASI, IJH, IVV, JPST, QQQ, MMM, AFL, MO, AMZN, BDX, CVX, CME, CLX, STZ, XOM, JCI, KLAC, LOW, MKC, MCD, MRK, NUE, BKNG, KWR, SWKS, TFX, VZ, PSX, IWM, ABM, T, ACN, APD, AMAT, BMI, BRK.B, BLK, BRC, BMY, BC, BMTC, CAC, CHD, C, KO, GLW, CUB, DRI, DE, DUK, LLY, NEE, FLS, HAS, HD, HRL, LNC, MMS, MMSI, MCHP, NDSN, ORCL, PPG, PAYX, PFE, LIN, PG, QCOM, RJF, REGN, SXT, SXI, TXN, UL, AUB, UPS, RTX, WSM, WWW, AAWW, DFS, AWK, GTBIF, CBOE, FB, CTVA, EFA, IWN, IWP, PFF, ALK, ALL, AEO, AXP, AFG, AME, NLY, WTRG, ASTE, ADP, BAC, BAX, BG, KMX, CSL, CI, CRUS, CMI, DHR, D, ECL, EFX, EXC, FULT, GD, GE, GIS, GPC, GILD, GSK, HSIC, HXL, IBM, ITW, INFY, SJM, MDLZ, LMT, MTB, SPGI, MDT, VTRS, NOC, NVS, NVO, PPL, PGR, DORM, SSB, CRM, SLB, SHW, TRV, SWK, TGT, TECH, TDY, GL, OLED, VFC, WFC, WEC, YUM, ZBH, ET, CII, TEL, MOS, XYL, ABBV, ZTS, CC, YUMC, AMCR, CARR, OTIS, AMJ, DIA, IWR, IWV, SLV, TIP, USMV, VNQ, XLK, XLV, Sold Out: VIAC, WHR, CERN, MXIM, SO, FTV, PLTR, VOOG,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,055,979 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.35% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,032,104 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.53% iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 838,188 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.04% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 345,037 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 376,107 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12%

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in Annovis Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $38.44, with an estimated average price of $21.4. The stock is now traded at around $23.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $123.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.17 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $147.67. The stock is now traded at around $162.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $65.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.11 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $34.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 22.02%. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $29.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,831,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 29.14%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $183.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 80,188 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in Toll Brothers Inc by 22.91%. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $58.58, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 9,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 32.86%. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $45.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $176.9 and $223.09, with an estimated average price of $198.51.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The sale prices were between $85.03 and $98.15, with an estimated average price of $91.78.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $65.82 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $68.69.