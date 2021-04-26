Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Buys Intel Corp, Liberty Global PLC, Sells Ryanair Holdings PLC, The Walt Disney Co, VMware Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Trinity Street Asset Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Intel Corp, Liberty Global PLC, sells Ryanair Holdings PLC, The Walt Disney Co, VMware Inc, Dolby Laboratories Inc, Ciena Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP. As of 2021Q1, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owns 20 stocks with a total value of $742 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: INTC,

INTC, Added Positions: LBTYK, KB,

LBTYK, KB, Reduced Positions: DLB, CIEN, QCOM, ANET, TXT, VMC, EBAY, BAH, CI, MSFT, GOOG, RL, INFO, HOLX, CERN, CHE,

DLB, CIEN, QCOM, ANET, TXT, VMC, EBAY, BAH, CI, MSFT, GOOG, RL, INFO, HOLX, CERN, CHE, Sold Out: RYAAY, DIS, VMW,

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP) - 2,362,702 shares, 16.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20% Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 4,389,950 shares, 15.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.78% KB Financial Group Inc (KB) - 1,691,866 shares, 11.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01% Ciena Corp (CIEN) - 528,189 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.76% Textron Inc (TXT) - 495,948 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.33%

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 387,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 23.78%. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25. The stock is now traded at around $25.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 4,389,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $95.07 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $107.66.

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98.