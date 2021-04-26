Bank Of The Ozarks Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, The Walt Disney Co, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Boeing Co, Fifth Third Bancorp, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Little Rock, AR, based Investment company Bank Of The Ozarks (Current Portfolio) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, The Walt Disney Co, ISHARES TRUST, Amazon.com Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, sells Boeing Co, Fifth Third Bancorp, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Of The Ozarks. As of 2021Q1, Bank Of The Ozarks owns 123 stocks with a total value of $216 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IFF, IUSV, AMZN, IUSG, APD, DE, MS, TRV,
- Added Positions: DIS, CTXS, LMT, UNP, XOM, ITW, COF, CMCSA, IWM, HON, ABBV, TJX, LH, IJH, VEA, STWD, BLK, PG, EMR, CRM, PEG, HST, EFA, IPAY, MUB, CCI, PSX, UPS, V, MCD, AVGO, EMN,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, AAPL, WMT, INTC, NUE, PEP, JNJ, AMAT, TT, SPY, DHR, LLY, GOOG, WM, CSCO, IBM, TFC, RTX, AGG, AMGN, MDLZ, LOW, AFL, ALL, QQQ, SDY, MCHP, COP, CVX, MO, SO, KMB, HD, GOOGL, GS, IJR, CVS, AEP, VIG, VNQ,
- Sold Out: BA, FITB, MINT, VTRS,
These are the top 5 holdings of BANK OF THE OZARKS
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 121,804 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,861 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
- AT&T Inc (T) - 195,879 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 42,988 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55%
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 95,721 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
Bank Of The Ozarks initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $144.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)
Bank Of The Ozarks initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31. The stock is now traded at around $71.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)
Bank Of The Ozarks initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $85.54 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $89.97. The stock is now traded at around $97.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Bank Of The Ozarks initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3340.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 77 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Bank Of The Ozarks initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $80.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Bank Of The Ozarks initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.97. The stock is now traded at around $157.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Bank Of The Ozarks added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 20.51%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $183.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)
Bank Of The Ozarks added to a holding in Citrix Systems Inc by 22.99%. The purchase prices were between $125.77 and $144.47, with an estimated average price of $134.11. The stock is now traded at around $140.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Bank Of The Ozarks added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 62.02%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $225.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Bank Of The Ozarks added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 28.29%. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $92.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Bank Of The Ozarks added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.84%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Bank Of The Ozarks sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08.Sold Out: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
Bank Of The Ozarks sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89.Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Bank Of The Ozarks sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Bank Of The Ozarks sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.
