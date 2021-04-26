San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) Buys Oasis Petroleum Inc, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, ProShares Short Russell2000, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Vulcan Materials Co

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) (Current Portfolio) buys Oasis Petroleum Inc, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, ProShares Short Russell2000, ProShares Short S&P500, MP Materials Corp, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Vulcan Materials Co, Pfizer Inc, GDS Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca). As of 2021Q1, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) owns 684 stocks with a total value of $220 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases:

Reduced Positions:

Sold Out:

For the details of SAN FRANCISCO SENTRY INVESTMENT GROUP (CA)'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/san+francisco+sentry+investment+group+%28ca%29/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 111,598 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,644 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.49% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,777 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 16,149 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47% Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) - 80,000 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. New Position

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) initiated holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.37 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $72.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) initiated holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The purchase prices were between $16.47 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.37. The stock is now traded at around $20.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 83,849 shares as of 2021-03-31.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) initiated holding in ProShares Short Russell2000. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $22.65. The stock is now traded at around $21.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 79,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $16.76 and $18.21, with an estimated average price of $17.35. The stock is now traded at around $15.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 99,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $29.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 42,796 shares as of 2021-03-31.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) initiated holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The purchase prices were between $11.63 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $14.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 37,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) added to a holding in BHP Group Ltd by 135.55%. The purchase prices were between $66.78 and $81, with an estimated average price of $72.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 17,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 227.79%. The purchase prices were between $74.3 and $91.71, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $86.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 12,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) added to a holding in BP PLC by 68.69%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $24.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 40,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 1100.00%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1099.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 2450.00%. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $177.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 2215.63%. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $135.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) sold out a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $78.86 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $99.93.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) sold out a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The sale prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) sold out a holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $26.91, with an estimated average price of $23.9.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.77%. The sale prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) still held 2,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) reduced to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 42.26%. The sale prices were between $74.37 and $103.56, with an estimated average price of $87.59. The stock is now traded at around $77.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) still held 8,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) reduced to a holding in Vulcan Materials Co by 23.49%. The sale prices were between $146.03 and $174.15, with an estimated average price of $162.19. The stock is now traded at around $176.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) still held 10,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) reduced to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 36.7%. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) still held 20,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) reduced to a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc by 25.07%. The sale prices were between $165.65 and $220.16, with an estimated average price of $192.07. The stock is now traded at around $181.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) still held 5,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) reduced to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 91.73%. The sale prices were between $51.26 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $51.9. The stock is now traded at around $52.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) still held 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.