Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC Buys SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, Sells iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, iShares MSCI Germany ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Bellingham, WA, based Investment company Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, iShares MSCI Germany ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC owns 735 stocks with a total value of $472 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PSK, GNR, XLB, EWZ, CCIV, SMCI, SNDL, 2TX, AMC, IRDM, MHD, RSP, VCIT, VIGI, GOEV, OPEN, ABNB, IPOE, IPOD, QS, MRVI, ARKG, MAXN, IAC, VONE, NKLA, VSS, QFIN, M44, SOS, SPTS, SPMD, PCY, MBB, IUSV, IUSG, ITE, IEMG, ICLN, SCHB, HYLB, URA, AQB, FPE, USHY, USIG, EMB, BSV, GRMN, VTR, X, TSCO, TRX, SWKS, XPO, SGMO, PHI, MMC, PWFL, ZIOP, GME, EXPE, ERJ, CRESY, CAMP, BIIB, ACLS, AMT, ATSG, COOP, SNAP, ABB, FLGT, HOME, PPBT, NAVI, FPI, NXE, SBSW, NCLH, HEXO, MMX, AMRS, BEEM, IOVA, LAC, OXI1, CLRB, CLNE, SPR,
- Added Positions: SLYV, SLYG, XLY, XLK, SCHA, DVYE, XLE, SCHO, GXC, HYMB, CWB, PHYS, PSLV, MU, GOOG, AMAT, RDS.A, FB, VEA, GOOGL, EBAY, TSLA, OGI, FXY, IJH, IVV, VWO, ALK, BIDU, CCL, CAT, CPK, CVX, CCI, ERIC, F, GS, HSY, ILMN, INO, JPM, LOW, MRVL, MRK, NVDA, NFLX, NEM, NOK, INSG, NVAX, PCAR, PTR, PAA, PG, QCOM, BB, RCL, WPM, SU, TSM, TTWO, UAL, UL, UNH, VZ, DIS, WY, AUY, IIM, HTGC, DAL, BGS, GM, EXPI, KODK, TRVN, CGC, OR, ACB, GER, PYPL, TEAM, APPN, ROKU, DOCU, TLRY, TLSA, NET, DDOG, SLQT, PLTR, SKLZ, BND, BNDX, CHIX, EMLC, IEFA, IJR, RXL, SCHR, VBK, VOO, VYM,
- Reduced Positions: EWY, EWG, SCHC, INDA, SPYG, SCHE, SLV, EWA, IAU, CORP, SCHP, SCHF, MSFT, SCHM, T, ISTB, AAPL, CRM, AMZN, BP, AGG, JPST, COST, NEE, HON, FEU, GLDM, QQQ, SGOL, ALB, ADP, CI, FFIV, GIS, HDB, JNJ, LUV, TMO, TRP, UPS, OGS, BABA, TWLO, ICHR, ZM, CRWD, IWF, SPTL, SPY, AMD, MO, RIOT, COP, DEO, DD, NPO, XOM, GE, IBM, ITW, MVIS, VTRS, PEP, PFE, SAP, SA, SGEN, TGT, USB, WAB, WMT, WFC, ZBH, FNV, UUUU, AG, KL, CHTR, PSX, NOW, EQX, SHOP, TDOC, SQ, OKTA, REZI, DELL, DOW, BYND, UBER, FVRR, WORK, SI, LMND, IWM, MDYG, SCHG, SCHX, SILJ, USMV, VTI, XLV,
- Sold Out: OTEL, FM, MUS, SPWR, EEMV, SPXU, VEEV, CANG, ARLO, PTON, NCNO, SPEM, U, EFAV, ENPH, SPDW, GDXJ, GWX, HDGE, KWEB, QID, SNPS, ATO, BDX, CMCL, EGO, FCX, HIG, PFG, SINA, SPLK, TEN, TREX, ZUMZ, NCV, CALX, MARA, AEM,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 247,839 shares, 12.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.13%
- Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 847,172 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.46%
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 296,133 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 144.28%
- SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 304,382 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 173832.57%
- SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (PSK) - 557,000 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.63 and $43.35, with an estimated average price of $42.67. The stock is now traded at around $43.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.13%. The holding were 557,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $52.52, with an estimated average price of $49.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 171,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $82.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 101,678 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $35.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 212,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95. The stock is now traded at around $20.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 345 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 173832.57%. The purchase prices were between $65.17 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.8. The stock is now traded at around $83.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.29%. The holding were 304,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 948892.86%. The purchase prices were between $75.68 and $89.9, with an estimated average price of $84.96. The stock is now traded at around $87.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.83%. The holding were 265,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 36293.73%. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $177.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 133,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 497.79%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $142.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 169,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 144.28%. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $102.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 296,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 32224.44%. The purchase prices were between $36.28 and $39.97, with an estimated average price of $38.34. The stock is now traded at around $39.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 158,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Otelco Inc (OTEL)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Otelco Inc. The sale prices were between $11.47 and $11.74, with an estimated average price of $11.58.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (FM)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF. The sale prices were between $28.47 and $29.94, with an estimated average price of $29.38.Sold Out: Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Inc (MUS)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $12.93 and $13.72, with an estimated average price of $13.3.Sold Out: SunPower Corp (SPWR)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SunPower Corp. The sale prices were between $24.74 and $54.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67.Sold Out: SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (GWX)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $35.2 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $36.77.Sold Out: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $74.37 and $103.56, with an estimated average price of $87.59.
