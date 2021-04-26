H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Buys BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp, A

Investment company H&H Retirement Design & Management INC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Stag Industrial Inc, sells BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp, Arbor Realty Trust Inc, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Annaly Capital Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC. As of 2021Q1, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC owns 43 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 196,759 shares, 11.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.47% ISHARES TRUST (XT) - 177,657 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.29% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 39,726 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.31% iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ) - 86,856 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.55% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 154,112 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.40%

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC initiated holding in Ready Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.38 and $15.38, with an estimated average price of $12.96. The stock is now traded at around $14.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 31,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $94.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $373.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000. The purchase prices were between $87.25 and $126.26, with an estimated average price of $110.33. The stock is now traded at around $116.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $339.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC initiated holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $71.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 137.74%. The purchase prices were between $51.23 and $58.47, with an estimated average price of $54.86. The stock is now traded at around $61.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 50,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC added to a holding in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun by 20.40%. The purchase prices were between $54.11 and $54.8, with an estimated average price of $54.45. The stock is now traded at around $54.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 124,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 20.86%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 129,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 108,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC added to a holding in Stag Industrial Inc by 23.84%. The purchase prices were between $29.77 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $31.93. The stock is now traded at around $36.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 103,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC added to a holding in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 125.55%. The purchase prices were between $3.94 and $5.4, with an estimated average price of $4.6. The stock is now traded at around $4.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 68,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.57 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $102.31.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC sold out a holding in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. The sale prices were between $2.44 and $3.19, with an estimated average price of $2.73.