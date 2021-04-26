>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Buys BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp, A

April 26, 2021 | About: ICF +0.55% STPZ +0.03% VTIP +0.02% SCHP +0% STAG +0% DHC -0.45% RC +1.05% PM +0.64% COST +0.54% UWM +3.57% QQQ +1.26% SWX +0.01%

Investment company H&H Retirement Design & Management INC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Stag Industrial Inc, sells BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp, Arbor Realty Trust Inc, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Annaly Capital Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC. As of 2021Q1, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC owns 43 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/h%26h+retirement+design+%26+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC
  1. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 196,759 shares, 11.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.47%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (XT) - 177,657 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.29%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 39,726 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.31%
  4. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ) - 86,856 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.55%
  5. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 154,112 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.40%
New Purchase: Ready Capital Corp (RC)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC initiated holding in Ready Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.38 and $15.38, with an estimated average price of $12.96. The stock is now traded at around $14.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 31,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $94.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $373.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000. The purchase prices were between $87.25 and $126.26, with an estimated average price of $110.33. The stock is now traded at around $116.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $339.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC initiated holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $71.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 137.74%. The purchase prices were between $51.23 and $58.47, with an estimated average price of $54.86. The stock is now traded at around $61.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 50,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (STPZ)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC added to a holding in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun by 20.40%. The purchase prices were between $54.11 and $54.8, with an estimated average price of $54.45. The stock is now traded at around $54.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 124,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 20.86%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 129,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 108,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC added to a holding in Stag Industrial Inc by 23.84%. The purchase prices were between $29.77 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $31.93. The stock is now traded at around $36.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 103,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC added to a holding in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 125.55%. The purchase prices were between $3.94 and $5.4, with an estimated average price of $4.6. The stock is now traded at around $4.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 68,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.57 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $102.31.

Sold Out: Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp (ANH)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC sold out a holding in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. The sale prices were between $2.44 and $3.19, with an estimated average price of $2.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC. Also check out:

1. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that H&H Retirement Design & Management INC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)