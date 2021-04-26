Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc Buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, NVIDIA Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Sterling Bancorp, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

Investment company Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, NVIDIA Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, American Express Co, sells Sterling Bancorp, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares New York Muni Bond ETF, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Truist Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc . As of 2021Q1, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc owns 170 stocks with a total value of $548 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AXP, LUV, SPSM, VIOO, VWO, SPEM, SPDW, SCHW, IRM, SPMD, VOO,

AXP, LUV, SPSM, VIOO, VWO, SPEM, SPDW, SCHW, IRM, SPMD, VOO, Added Positions: PFF, QQQ, NVDA, SPSB, SHW, SPY, XOM, AMZN, VEA, GOOG, IFF, FDX, CIEN, ILMN, MMC, MDT, FB, SBUX, V, DIS, KMX, DHR, DG, NUV, COG, AES, XLNX, CMG, WMT, COST, PKI, LECO, LEN, IBM, TSLA, OSK, SPYG, SPYV,

PFF, QQQ, NVDA, SPSB, SHW, SPY, XOM, AMZN, VEA, GOOG, IFF, FDX, CIEN, ILMN, MMC, MDT, FB, SBUX, V, DIS, KMX, DHR, DG, NUV, COG, AES, XLNX, CMG, WMT, COST, PKI, LECO, LEN, IBM, TSLA, OSK, SPYG, SPYV, Reduced Positions: STL, SPIB, ISRG, MSFT, JNJ, LMT, AAPL, CSCO, TFC, HD, JPM, MRK, MDY, BA, INTC, OCBI, PNC, LLY, PG, SONO, PEP, NKE, COP, VZ, ADP, TMO, USB, PFE, SYY, ORCL, EFA, TD, PLD, T, GS, CVX, ENB, CMCSA, AMT, QCOM, RMD, BMY, BK, AMGN, WMB, LHX, MEN, PSX, KHC, MO, CB, CVS, CSX, HAL, CTXS, GLW, DUK, EMR, KMB, ITW, IJR, IGM, ABT, EEM, DOW, GE, MCD, LYB, MET, VLO, BP, NSC, BERK, TROW, RDS.A, CI,

STL, SPIB, ISRG, MSFT, JNJ, LMT, AAPL, CSCO, TFC, HD, JPM, MRK, MDY, BA, INTC, OCBI, PNC, LLY, PG, SONO, PEP, NKE, COP, VZ, ADP, TMO, USB, PFE, SYY, ORCL, EFA, TD, PLD, T, GS, CVX, ENB, CMCSA, AMT, QCOM, RMD, BMY, BK, AMGN, WMB, LHX, MEN, PSX, KHC, MO, CB, CVS, CSX, HAL, CTXS, GLW, DUK, EMR, KMB, ITW, IJR, IGM, ABT, EEM, DOW, GE, MCD, LYB, MET, VLO, BP, NSC, BERK, TROW, RDS.A, CI, Sold Out: NYF, DD, CL, LUMN,

For the details of HUDSON VALLEY INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hudson+valley+investment+advisors+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 127,386 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9% Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 28,615 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 533,973 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.76% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 164,774 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96% Orange County Bancorp Inc (OCBI) - 627,077 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39%

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $144.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 18,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.34 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $43.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF. The purchase prices were between $166.14 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $191.28. The stock is now traded at around $203.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 69.76%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 533,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 26.13%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $610.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 16,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 79.84%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $339.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 12,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.04%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 114,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2004.59%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 77.19%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $144.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $57.29 and $58.47, with an estimated average price of $57.89.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41.