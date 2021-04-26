Eagle Health Investments LP Buys Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc, Natera Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Illumina Inc

Investment company Eagle Health Investments LP (Current Portfolio) buys Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc, Natera Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inspire Medical Systems Inc, Blueprint Medicines Corp, sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Illumina Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eagle Health Investments LP. As of 2021Q1, Eagle Health Investments LP owns 24 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: INSP, MRTX, SEER,
- Added Positions: AGIO, NTRA, VRTX, BPMC, ARGX, AZN, HUM, IQV, ADPT, JWS, UTHR, DFHT, ALNY, DRNA, OM, AXNX,
- Reduced Positions: TMO, GH,
- Sold Out: ALXN, ILMN,
These are the top 5 holdings of Eagle Health Investments LP
- IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 100,177 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.41%
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) - 88,444 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.08%
- Humana Inc (HUM) - 44,921 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.15%
- Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) - 354,650 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 408.82%
- AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 356,789 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.06%
Eagle Health Investments LP initiated holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.45 and $249.25, with an estimated average price of $212.91. The stock is now traded at around $227.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 37,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)
Eagle Health Investments LP initiated holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.92 and $221.61, with an estimated average price of $198.18. The stock is now traded at around $155.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 36,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Seer Inc (SEER)
Eagle Health Investments LP initiated holding in Seer Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.67 and $84.06, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $49.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 83,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO)
Eagle Health Investments LP added to a holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc by 408.82%. The purchase prices were between $44.23 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $49.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.81%. The holding were 354,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Natera Inc (NTRA)
Eagle Health Investments LP added to a holding in Natera Inc by 114.24%. The purchase prices were between $91.47 and $124.36, with an estimated average price of $109.81. The stock is now traded at around $111.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 168,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Eagle Health Investments LP added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 70.08%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $217.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 88,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)
Eagle Health Investments LP added to a holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 114.57%. The purchase prices were between $90.71 and $108.28, with an estimated average price of $99.79. The stock is now traded at around $97.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 133,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: argenx SE (ARGX)
Eagle Health Investments LP added to a holding in argenx SE by 117.65%. The purchase prices were between $268.3 and $380.31, with an estimated average price of $316.9. The stock is now traded at around $296.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 42,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Eagle Health Investments LP added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 55.06%. The purchase prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $52.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 356,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Eagle Health Investments LP sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Eagle Health Investments LP sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55.
Here is the complete portfolio of Eagle Health Investments LP. Also check out:
