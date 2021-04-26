Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys Alphabet Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Bank of America Corp, Sells FMC Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc

Investment company Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Bank of America Corp, Danaher Corp, Microsoft Corp, sells FMC Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owns 24 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PHM,

PHM, Added Positions: GOOGL, NVDA, BAC, DHR, MSFT, MS, BX, TGT, AMZN, V, HCA, OTIS, NKE, ATVI, YUMC, KEYS, TT, SPGI, LLY, PLD,

GOOGL, NVDA, BAC, DHR, MSFT, MS, BX, TGT, AMZN, V, HCA, OTIS, NKE, ATVI, YUMC, KEYS, TT, SPGI, LLY, PLD, Reduced Positions: UNH, LITE, NEE,

UNH, LITE, NEE, Sold Out: FMC, ADBE, MDLZ, AMT,

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 88,307 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.88% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 4,378,078 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.64% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 682,643 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.95% Morgan Stanley (MS) - 2,026,317 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.62% Target Corp (TGT) - 588,780 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.85%

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $53.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 191,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 101.88%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2299.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.29%. The holding were 88,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 340.29%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $610.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 217,271 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 98.64%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 4,378,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 1004.21%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $259.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 361,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 83.95%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $261.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 682,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 80.62%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $80.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 2,026,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77.

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43.

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76.