Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Buys Univest Financial Corp, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Eagle Bancorp Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp

Investment company Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Univest Financial Corp, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Eagle Bancorp Inc, sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC. As of 2021Q1, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owns 76 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 103,037 shares, 13.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.03% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 36,308 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 172,923 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.98% Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 102,167 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.58% First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 240,180 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in Univest Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.49 and $29.45, with an estimated average price of $25.35. The stock is now traded at around $27.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in Eagle Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $56.74, with an estimated average price of $48.51. The stock is now traded at around $54.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.