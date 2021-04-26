Fifth Third Securities, Inc. Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Investment company Fifth Third Securities, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, SPDR Homebuilders ETF, sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fifth Third Securities, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Fifth Third Securities, Inc. owns 72 stocks with a total value of $234 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XHB, SMH, GSG, FIW, KBE, SPIP, DWX, DBC, MTUM, SPYV, GUNR, MOO,

XHB, SMH, GSG, FIW, KBE, SPIP, DWX, DBC, MTUM, SPYV, GUNR, MOO, Added Positions: XLF, IQLT, MDY, RDVY, XLV, VCSH, SLV, XLI, SPHD, VGT, STIP, VONG, XLK, AMLP, PCY, VCR, XLY, SJNK, VONV, PZA, RYT, XLE, BKLN, VOX, PHB, GOVT, RWX, ITM, VIS, SDY, VHT,

XLF, IQLT, MDY, RDVY, XLV, VCSH, SLV, XLI, SPHD, VGT, STIP, VONG, XLK, AMLP, PCY, VCR, XLY, SJNK, VONV, PZA, RYT, XLE, BKLN, VOX, PHB, GOVT, RWX, ITM, VIS, SDY, VHT, Reduced Positions: XLP, SPLV, IEFA, GLD, DGRO, VTWO, BNDX, VPU, PGX, SPIB, FXH, SPAB, SPY, USMV, VDE, EFAV, JNK, HDV, SPSB, XT, DIA, VAW, VMBS, FXO, QUAL,

XLP, SPLV, IEFA, GLD, DGRO, VTWO, BNDX, VPU, PGX, SPIB, FXH, SPAB, SPY, USMV, VDE, EFAV, JNK, HDV, SPSB, XT, DIA, VAW, VMBS, FXO, QUAL, Sold Out: XME, VDC, RWR, XLB,

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 380,313 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.12% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 204,220 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.04% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 402,207 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 138.05% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 32,912 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78% First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) - 235,334 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.45%

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.67 and $70.84, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $75.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 33,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $249.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 6,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust. The purchase prices were between $12.24 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $13.71. The stock is now traded at around $14.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 81,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Water ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.93 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $75.89. The stock is now traded at around $83.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 13,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $48.48. The stock is now traded at around $53.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.1 and $31.12, with an estimated average price of $30.71. The stock is now traded at around $30.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 16,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 138.05%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $35.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 402,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 143.18%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 241,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 356.36%. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $500.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 13,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.45%. The purchase prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 235,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 35.35%. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $123.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 49,978 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 97.71%. The purchase prices were between $36.65 and $43.11, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $43.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 33,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The sale prices were between $32.29 and $41.48, with an estimated average price of $36.75.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $164.59 and $180.21, with an estimated average price of $170.72.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $82.63 and $96.54, with an estimated average price of $89.9.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18.