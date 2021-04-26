Fifth Third Securities, Inc. Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Investment company Fifth Third Securities, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, SPDR Homebuilders ETF, sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fifth Third Securities, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Fifth Third Securities, Inc. owns 72 stocks with a total value of $234 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: XHB, SMH, GSG, FIW, KBE, SPIP, DWX, DBC, MTUM, SPYV, GUNR, MOO,
- Added Positions: XLF, IQLT, MDY, RDVY, XLV, VCSH, SLV, XLI, SPHD, VGT, STIP, VONG, XLK, AMLP, PCY, VCR, XLY, SJNK, VONV, PZA, RYT, XLE, BKLN, VOX, PHB, GOVT, RWX, ITM, VIS, SDY, VHT,
- Reduced Positions: XLP, SPLV, IEFA, GLD, DGRO, VTWO, BNDX, VPU, PGX, SPIB, FXH, SPAB, SPY, USMV, VDE, EFAV, JNK, HDV, SPSB, XT, DIA, VAW, VMBS, FXO, QUAL,
- Sold Out: XME, VDC, RWR, XLB,
For the details of Fifth Third Securities, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fifth+third+securities%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Fifth Third Securities, Inc.
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 380,313 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.12%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 204,220 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.04%
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 402,207 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 138.05%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 32,912 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%
- First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) - 235,334 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.45%
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.67 and $70.84, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $75.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 33,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $249.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 6,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (GSG)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust. The purchase prices were between $12.24 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $13.71. The stock is now traded at around $14.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 81,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust Water ETF (FIW)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Water ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.93 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $75.89. The stock is now traded at around $83.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 13,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $48.48. The stock is now traded at around $53.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.1 and $31.12, with an estimated average price of $30.71. The stock is now traded at around $30.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 16,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 138.05%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $35.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 402,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 143.18%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 241,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 356.36%. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $500.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 13,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.45%. The purchase prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 235,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 35.35%. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $123.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 49,978 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 97.71%. The purchase prices were between $36.65 and $43.11, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $43.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 33,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The sale prices were between $32.29 and $41.48, with an estimated average price of $36.75.Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $164.59 and $180.21, with an estimated average price of $170.72.Sold Out: SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $82.63 and $96.54, with an estimated average price of $89.9.Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18.
Here is the complete portfolio of Fifth Third Securities, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Fifth Third Securities, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Fifth Third Securities, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fifth Third Securities, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fifth Third Securities, Inc. keeps buying