GPM Growth Investors, Inc. Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, Adobe Inc, Sells Leidos Holdings Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co

Investment company GPM Growth Investors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, Adobe Inc, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Walker & Dunlop Inc, sells Leidos Holdings Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GPM Growth Investors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, GPM Growth Investors, Inc. owns 35 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: COST, ADBE, IJS,
- Added Positions: SCHW, SCHD, WD, AZO, ORCL, JNJ, AAPL, MSFT, UNH, MCD, SYK, SCHA, XLY, MCHP, SWK, CRM,
- Reduced Positions: VCIT, SCHG, V, CHKP, VGT, CARR, LMT, NKE,
- Sold Out: LDOS, BDX, XLV,
For the details of GPM Growth Investors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gpm+growth+investors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GPM Growth Investors, Inc.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,159 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,179 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,411 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 62,201 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.31%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 85,088 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.96%
GPM Growth Investors, Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $373.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 11,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
GPM Growth Investors, Inc. initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $515.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 4,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
GPM Growth Investors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $102.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
GPM Growth Investors, Inc. added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 49.99%. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $67.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 104,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
GPM Growth Investors, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 77.22%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 32,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD)
GPM Growth Investors, Inc. added to a holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc by 20.71%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $97.2. The stock is now traded at around $109.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 52,171 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AutoZone Inc (AZO)
GPM Growth Investors, Inc. added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 24.72%. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1471.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)
GPM Growth Investors, Inc. sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $88.45 and $112.7, with an estimated average price of $101.16.Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
GPM Growth Investors, Inc. sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
GPM Growth Investors, Inc. sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08.
