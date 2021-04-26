>
Eagle Capital Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

April 26, 2021 | About: BSV -0.01% STIP +0.03% JPM +1.91% CVX +0.59% XLE +0.91% MTUM +1.6%

Metairie, LA, based Investment company Eagle Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Chevron Corp, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eagle Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Eagle Capital Management, LLC owns 45 stocks with a total value of $303 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Eagle Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eagle+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Eagle Capital Management, LLC
  1. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 739,060 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 55,658 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 66,472 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.5%
  4. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 974,162 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.74%
  5. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 204,358 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98%
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Eagle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 134,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Eagle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $105.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 82,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Eagle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $150.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 24,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Eagle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $101.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 33,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Eagle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $47.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Eagle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $173.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,209 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Eagle Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Eagle Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Eagle Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Eagle Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Eagle Capital Management, LLC keeps buying

