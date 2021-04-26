Eagle Capital Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

Metairie, LA, based Investment company Eagle Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Chevron Corp, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eagle Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Eagle Capital Management, LLC owns 45 stocks with a total value of $303 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BSV, STIP, JPM, CVX, XLE, MTUM, TFC, BG,

BSV, STIP, JPM, CVX, XLE, MTUM, TFC, BG, Added Positions: BSCM, MINT, DIA, BSCL, SCHD, SCHG, LMT, FHLC, ECL, PYPL, UNH, AVGO, WMT, IYF, NEE, CMI, USMV, XLK,

BSCM, MINT, DIA, BSCL, SCHD, SCHG, LMT, FHLC, ECL, PYPL, UNH, AVGO, WMT, IYF, NEE, CMI, USMV, XLK, Reduced Positions: QQQ, AAPL, SCHX, MSFT, AMZN, INTU, SCHB, GOOGL,

For the details of Eagle Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eagle+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 739,060 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 55,658 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 66,472 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.5% Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 974,162 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.74% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 204,358 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98%

Eagle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 134,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eagle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $105.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 82,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eagle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $150.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 24,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eagle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $101.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 33,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eagle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $47.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eagle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $173.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,209 shares as of 2021-03-31.