Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Zoom Video Communications Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, CBRE Group Inc, Sells PepsiCo Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Eli Lilly and Co

Rotterdam, P7, based Investment company Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. (Current Portfolio) buys Zoom Video Communications Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, CBRE Group Inc, DoorDash Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, sells PepsiCo Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.. As of 2021Q1, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owns 951 stocks with a total value of $41.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DASH, UPST, TBBK, LESL, WKHS, REZI, SE, QTWO, SBNY, GWRE, SGEN, DLB, MTN, VTRS, MCY, VER, HMST, VCRA, FANG, IBTX, MSBI, HII, CVLT, EXPI, ZEN, WPG, CZR, LOB, TEAM, ATH, CVNA, ATUS, MDB, CDAY, TBIO, RPRX, VNT, NXGN, AGX, COHU, DAR, ENTG, ETH, FFBC, HVT, LECO, LFUS, MPW, NOV, OMI, GLT, QNST, DORM, RGEN, STC, TTEC, GEO, TTC, UDR, UNFI, WSBF, WAL, MATX, AROC, WD5A,

ZM, PTON, CBRE, TMO, EBAY, INTC, ST, CL, V, HPQ, UPS, NKE, PKI, FLT, CSCO, FDX, AGCO, ALB, MSFT, TTWO, AMZN, BMY, MKC, MCK, TEL, AVGO, NFLX, FB, PYPL, ANSS, ICE, INTU, SBUX, AAP, AZPN, BAC, MRK, PG, ACN, A, COST, ECL, NDAQ, PSA, CRM, QRVO, AQUA, EQH, CB, ATR, BDX, MS, QCOM, TXN, WM, BFAM, ZTS, BYND, AFL, BG, CAT, CTSH, FISV, GPN, GS, JNJ, MXIM, PAYX, STT, TSLA, NXPI, VOYA, ETSY, DOW, CRWD, AOS, ATVI, CINF, CAG, DUK, EL, FFIV, FSS, IDXX, JPM, UGI, WBA, WAT, L, DFS, MELI, FTNT, SSNC, KKR, MOS, FBHS, ROKU, APG, DELL, AMCR, ALGN, IVZ, ARW, ADP, AVT, BRK.B, CSX, CNP, FIS, CTAS, C, CGNX, FIX, COO, DHR, EME, EQIX, ESS, XOM, FAST, FNF, EQC, HOLX, IEX, IMKTA, IFF, ITRI, SJM, KRC, LAZ, JEF, MAS, MPWR, NTAP, PTC, PH, PVH, PRGS, DGX, RF, SIVB, SEE, SPG, SWKS, TER, UHS, VZ, GWW, WHR, WMB, MWA, MSCI, PRI, VC, APTV, CG, NOW, PNR, IQV, NWSA, TWTR, TTD, SNAP, JHG, DBX, DOCU, MRNA, TW, PINS, NET, NCNO, MMM, AME, ADI, AIT, ADM, AIZ, BLL, AX, BSX, CF, CPT, CE, CNC, CERN, CSGP, CCI, CCK, XRAY, DRI, DECK, DVN, DLR, DPZ, DOV, EOG, EWBC, EIX, ERIE, EXAS, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, FICO, FRT, FITB, FBC, FLEX, F, FCX, IT, GNTX, GGG, HAL, PEAK, HSIC, MTCH, ITW, ILMN, ISRG, IRM, J, JBSS, JLL, KLAC, KSU, KFRC, TBI, LSTR, LII, LB, LYV, LOW, MTB, MRO, HZO, MAR, MMS, MCHP, MAA, MOH, MSI, NRG, NTGR, NEM, NUS, OXY, PPG, PPL, PKG, PGR, RJF, RS, RHI, WRK, RCL, R, POOL, SLG, SLM, SCHN, XPO, SCI, SWBI, SNA, TRV, SYY, TDY, TDS, TOL, TYL, URI, RTX, VTR, WSO, WRI, WFC, WDC, WY, WSM, XRX, YUM, SPB, BRK.A, QRTEA, FSLR, BX, APPS, PM, DISCK, GNRC, CBOE, COR, KMI, ZG, ENPH, SPLK, PANW, RLGY, WDAY, TPH, RNG, BURL, QTS, VEEV, SC, ANET, W, LBRDK, SEDG, TDOC, RUN, NVCR, HPE, COUP, VST, HWM, BKR, ZS, AVLR, RVI, SONO, ELAN, FOXA, AVTR, DDOG, IAC, DCT, Reduced Positions: PEP, EA, LLY, AMD, AKAM, AXTA, PHM, AWK, ALSN, BBY, RSG, BAH, ZBRA, CHTR, ABBV, SQ, ED, NEE, LMT, AAPL, IIVI, TGT, MCD, ORCL, SNPS, VRTX, DOX, DVA, RE, HD, MET, REGN, STLD, DG, QLYS, VIRT, T, AZO, BAX, DISCA, GRMN, GOOGL, LIN, BKNG, WMT, XLNX, ALL, MO, BK, CHE, CVX, CTXS, COP, CMI, EXC, INFO, PLUG, UNP, UNH, DIS, WU, ENV, MUSA, AJG, BIIB, BLK, CPB, CLX, D, HIG, HUM, KR, SPGI, MCO, NVDA, NOC, PFE, SO, STE, NLOK, TROW, TRMB, MA, JAZZ, ALXN, AEE, AMP, BWA, CACI, COF, CFFN, KO, DXCM, DD, DRE, DISH, GIS, HELE, HLF, HSY, INCY, TT, JKHY, JNPR, KNX, LXP, MANT, MKTX, NWL, SBAC, UTHR, LEA, LYB, NLSN, CHGG, ALLE, SYF, DEA, TRU, CHWY, AMSF, ADBE, APD, ADS, AMED, AMAT, TFC, BHE, BMRN, COG, KMX, CAH, CASY, LUMN, CHD, CI, CMCSA, GLW, DE, ETR, FMC, FLO, LHX, HFC, HRL, HST, IBM, IP, ISBC, K, KMB, LNC, TAP, NVR, ON, ODFL, OMC, PNW, PII, RL, POWI, PFG, MODV, PRU, PEG, RPM, RMBS, O, RMD, ROK, ROP, SPXC, SAFT, SLB, STX, SHW, SLGN, LSI, SPTN, SWK, RGR, INVA, UNM, VLO, WST, WTM, WLTW, WEC, CMG, LDOS, LBTYK, BR, LULU, VRSK, SPSC, FRC, HCA, APO, DOOR, MPC, XYL, RXN, ALLY, CFG, KEYS, KHC, FLOW, TWLO, CLDR, BHF, TRTN, FLWS, PLD, ANF, ABMD, ACCO, ARE, LNT, ALNY, HES, AXP, AIG, AMT, THRM, AMKR, APH, AON, ACGL, ARCB, ABG, AGO, ASTE, ATO, BIO, BA, SAM, BRO, BF.B, BKE, BLDR, VIAC, CMS, CCL, SCHW, LNG, CRUS, CMA, NNN, DXC, STZ, CORT, DHI, DTE, DLX, DKS, DDS, DLTR, UFS, EMN, ETN, EMR, EBF, EQT, ELS, EQR, FDS, FE, TGNA, GD, GE, GCO, GILD, GPI, HRB, THG, MNST, HOG, HAS, HE, WELL, HP, HIBB, HON, HBAN, IPG, JBHT, JBL, JCI, KBH, KEY, KIM, LKQ, LH, LRCX, LANC, LEN, LBTYA, LAD, MDU, MANH, MAN, MMC, MLM, MED, MU, NFG, NPK, NTCT, NBIX, NYCB, NEU, NI, NDSN, ES, ORLY, OHI, OKE, OSUR, PNC, PDCO, PTEN, MD, PRFT, PRGO, PXD, RNR, ROST, SMG, SNBR, SRE, SIG, SSD, SCS, SYK, SYNA, SNX, TFX, GL, USB, USNA, VFC, VMI, VRSN, WPC, WAB, WMK, XEL, ZBH, ZION, ZUMZ, CROX, OC, AIMC, GLDD, TTGT, MASI, LL, KDP, VRTS, SEM, KRA, MSGN, CALX, GM, HZNP, UI, ZNGA, EPAM, YELP, PSX, ICLR, APAM, CDW, SFM, PAGP, BRX, DNOW, CTLT, BSIG, HUBS, VSTO, GDDY, BKI, CABO, Z, RMR, AGR, FTV, AA, INVH, SNDR, RDFN, VICI, EAF, BJ, TENB, VRT, YETI, OTIS,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 12,708,424 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,222,409 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 282,338 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.18% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 319,374 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.36% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 3,739,529 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $152.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 959,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.99 and $164.87, with an estimated average price of $77.09. The stock is now traded at around $107.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 365,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in The Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $19.44. The stock is now traded at around $21.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,700,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.34, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $27.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,561,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in Workhorse Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.93 and $41.34, with an estimated average price of $24.14. The stock is now traded at around $12.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in Resideo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.29 and $31.51, with an estimated average price of $26.43. The stock is now traded at around $30.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 774,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 278.10%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $336.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 605,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 2814.14%. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $101.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,310,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in CBRE Group Inc by 383.09%. The purchase prices were between $59.42 and $80.57, with an estimated average price of $70.72. The stock is now traded at around $82.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,013,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 43.44%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $488.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 876,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in eBay Inc by 42.87%. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,341,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 38.58%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,222,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in Mimecast Ltd. The sale prices were between $39.8 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $44.03.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in Washington Federal Inc. The sale prices were between $25.57 and $33.86, with an estimated average price of $29.89.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in PetMed Express Inc. The sale prices were between $29.77 and $51.8, with an estimated average price of $34.82.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in Ingredion Inc. The sale prices were between $74.32 and $92.78, with an estimated average price of $85.51.