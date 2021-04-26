Relaxing Retirement Coach Buys Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind

Investment company Relaxing Retirement Coach (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Relaxing Retirement Coach. As of 2021Q1, Relaxing Retirement Coach owns 38 stocks with a total value of $72 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 90,060 shares, 12.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.28% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 111,781 shares, 11.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24% SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM) - 121,460 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.58% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 44,289 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 46,167 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. New Position

Relaxing Retirement Coach initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $102.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.4%. The holding were 46,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Relaxing Retirement Coach initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $102.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Relaxing Retirement Coach sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

Relaxing Retirement Coach sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $36.48 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $39.09.

Relaxing Retirement Coach sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company . The sale prices were between $28.31 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $30.05.