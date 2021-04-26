>
Narwhal Capital Management Buys Cincinnati Financial Corp, General Motors Co, Southwest Airlines Co, Sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, NextEra Energy Inc

April 26, 2021 | About: GM +1.54% LUV +0.75% SRI +5.55% DDOG +5.61% FIV +0.11% PTON -0.41% CINF +0.48% WWE -3.54% FCT +0.5% RLGY +1.19% VTWO +1.82% SB +1.82%

Marietta, GA, based Investment company Narwhal Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Cincinnati Financial Corp, General Motors Co, Southwest Airlines Co, Stoneridge Inc, Datadog Inc, sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Dominion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Narwhal Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Narwhal Capital Management owns 151 stocks with a total value of $736 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Narwhal Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/narwhal+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Narwhal Capital Management
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 115,676 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.68%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 323,527 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 162,161 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 13,518 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.28%
  5. Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) - 148,173 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34%
New Purchase: Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF)

Narwhal Capital Management initiated holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.7 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $95.79. The stock is now traded at around $109.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 35,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE)

Narwhal Capital Management initiated holding in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.41 and $58.28, with an estimated average price of $52.49. The stock is now traded at around $54.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT)

Narwhal Capital Management initiated holding in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $12.34, with an estimated average price of $11.92. The stock is now traded at around $12.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY)

Narwhal Capital Management initiated holding in Realogy Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.09 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.92. The stock is now traded at around $15.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Narwhal Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $155.7 and $189.03, with an estimated average price of $175.99. The stock is now traded at around $91.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fd Inc (SBI)

Narwhal Capital Management initiated holding in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fd Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.08 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $9.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 25,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Narwhal Capital Management added to a holding in General Motors Co by 50.90%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 134,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Narwhal Capital Management added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 74.40%. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 81,033 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Stoneridge Inc (SRI)

Narwhal Capital Management added to a holding in Stoneridge Inc by 94.14%. The purchase prices were between $27.45 and $37.19, with an estimated average price of $31.56. The stock is now traded at around $33.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 108,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Narwhal Capital Management added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 96.68%. The purchase prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68. The stock is now traded at around $89.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 38,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RATE 2022 TARGET TERM (FIV)

Narwhal Capital Management added to a holding in FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RATE 2022 TARGET TERM by 46.62%. The purchase prices were between $8.97 and $9.41, with an estimated average price of $9.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 139,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Narwhal Capital Management added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 29.66%. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $101.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWT)

Narwhal Capital Management sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.17, with an estimated average price of $111.54.

Sold Out: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Narwhal Capital Management sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81.

Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Narwhal Capital Management sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69.

Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Narwhal Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Narwhal Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47.

Sold Out: Oaktree Acquisition Corp (OAC)

Narwhal Capital Management sold out a holding in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $15.34 and $18.04, with an estimated average price of $16.7.



GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)