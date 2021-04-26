Narwhal Capital Management Buys Cincinnati Financial Corp, General Motors Co, Southwest Airlines Co, Sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, NextEra Energy Inc

Marietta, GA, based Investment company Narwhal Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Cincinnati Financial Corp, General Motors Co, Southwest Airlines Co, Stoneridge Inc, Datadog Inc, sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Dominion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Narwhal Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Narwhal Capital Management owns 151 stocks with a total value of $736 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 115,676 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.68% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 323,527 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 162,161 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 13,518 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.28% Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) - 148,173 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34%

Narwhal Capital Management initiated holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.7 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $95.79. The stock is now traded at around $109.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 35,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Narwhal Capital Management initiated holding in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.41 and $58.28, with an estimated average price of $52.49. The stock is now traded at around $54.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Narwhal Capital Management initiated holding in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $12.34, with an estimated average price of $11.92. The stock is now traded at around $12.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Narwhal Capital Management initiated holding in Realogy Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.09 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.92. The stock is now traded at around $15.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Narwhal Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $155.7 and $189.03, with an estimated average price of $175.99. The stock is now traded at around $91.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Narwhal Capital Management initiated holding in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fd Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.08 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $9.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 25,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Narwhal Capital Management added to a holding in General Motors Co by 50.90%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 134,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Narwhal Capital Management added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 74.40%. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 81,033 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Narwhal Capital Management added to a holding in Stoneridge Inc by 94.14%. The purchase prices were between $27.45 and $37.19, with an estimated average price of $31.56. The stock is now traded at around $33.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 108,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Narwhal Capital Management added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 96.68%. The purchase prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68. The stock is now traded at around $89.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 38,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Narwhal Capital Management added to a holding in FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RATE 2022 TARGET TERM by 46.62%. The purchase prices were between $8.97 and $9.41, with an estimated average price of $9.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 139,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Narwhal Capital Management added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 29.66%. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $101.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Narwhal Capital Management sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.17, with an estimated average price of $111.54.

Narwhal Capital Management sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81.

Narwhal Capital Management sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69.

Narwhal Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74.

Narwhal Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47.

Narwhal Capital Management sold out a holding in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $15.34 and $18.04, with an estimated average price of $16.7.