Columbus Macro, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Invesco Solar ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

Investment company Columbus Macro, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Invesco Solar ETF, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Columbus Macro, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Columbus Macro, LLC owns 152 stocks with a total value of $276 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SCHP, TAN, BLOK, DVYE, TLT, GIS, INDA, ITB, KCE, IJS, FEZ, XME, IAI, ROBO, EWW, EWC, VT, GUNR, MJ, LIT, ECH, XOP,

SCHP, TAN, BLOK, DVYE, TLT, GIS, INDA, ITB, KCE, IJS, FEZ, XME, IAI, ROBO, EWW, EWC, VT, GUNR, MJ, LIT, ECH, XOP, Added Positions: VMBS, VTI, VTEB, RDS.A, TIP, XOM, KMB, SCHF, AGG, SPSB, HYLB, FLOT, LDUR, EMB, IWM, EWD, EWJ, SJNK, FTSL, HACK, EWT, IAU, IBUY, PZA, DFEB,

VMBS, VTI, VTEB, RDS.A, TIP, XOM, KMB, SCHF, AGG, SPSB, HYLB, FLOT, LDUR, EMB, IWM, EWD, EWJ, SJNK, FTSL, HACK, EWT, IAU, IBUY, PZA, DFEB, Reduced Positions: VTIP, SPEM, SCHX, XLI, SUB, SHY, IEMG, ASHR, LQD, SLV, VBR, IEF, ACWI, PAYX, SCHC, AAPL, EDIV, QQQ, SCHV, VCSH, CSCO, PFG, CVS, WFC, PFE, PSA, MRK, VZ, DBEF, IPAC, FITB, MUB, SCHA, KHC, JNJ, OMC, IEFA, GILD, FRC, STT, VSS, ALXN, DISCA, SJM, NUE, QCOM, FFIV, SCHM, JPM, SHM, CAH, SO, CDNS, VCIT, SCZ, AZN, IUSV, TGT, ORCL, DGS, EBAY, GLD, LPX, ITOT, BMY, BK, GD, WMT, ABBV, EMR, PEP, AFL, AMGN, VRTX, STLD, VMW, CVX, MCK, HUM, CTXS, CTSH, SCHG, VLO, EOG, CHRW, USHY, IUSG, VGIT,

VTIP, SPEM, SCHX, XLI, SUB, SHY, IEMG, ASHR, LQD, SLV, VBR, IEF, ACWI, PAYX, SCHC, AAPL, EDIV, QQQ, SCHV, VCSH, CSCO, PFG, CVS, WFC, PFE, PSA, MRK, VZ, DBEF, IPAC, FITB, MUB, SCHA, KHC, JNJ, OMC, IEFA, GILD, FRC, STT, VSS, ALXN, DISCA, SJM, NUE, QCOM, FFIV, SCHM, JPM, SHM, CAH, SO, CDNS, VCIT, SCZ, AZN, IUSV, TGT, ORCL, DGS, EBAY, GLD, LPX, ITOT, BMY, BK, GD, WMT, ABBV, EMR, PEP, AFL, AMGN, VRTX, STLD, VMW, CVX, MCK, HUM, CTXS, CTSH, SCHG, VLO, EOG, CHRW, USHY, IUSG, VGIT, Sold Out: LMBS, ARKG, SCHE, BWZ, XLB, FXA, IYT, XLK, STIP, IVV, LYB,

For the details of Columbus Macro, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/columbus+macro%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 179,050 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 188,950 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.99% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 150,834 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.07% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 111,373 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.1% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 51,748 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.61%

Columbus Macro, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 179,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Columbus Macro, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $90.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 26,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Columbus Macro, LLC initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $50.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 39,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Columbus Macro, LLC initiated holding in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.28 and $39.97, with an estimated average price of $38.34. The stock is now traded at around $39.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 54,527 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Columbus Macro, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $140.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 13,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Columbus Macro, LLC initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $61.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 16,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Columbus Macro, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 51.99%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 188,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Columbus Macro, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 78.15%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $217.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 20,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Columbus Macro, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 268.68%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 37,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Columbus Macro, LLC added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 63.70%. The purchase prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23. The stock is now traded at around $38.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 40,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Columbus Macro, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 34.48%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 34,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Columbus Macro, LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 33.58%. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $132.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Columbus Macro, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.98 and $51.39, with an estimated average price of $51.22.

Columbus Macro, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19.

Columbus Macro, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57.

Columbus Macro, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International T. The sale prices were between $31.5 and $33.03, with an estimated average price of $32.32.

Columbus Macro, LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18.

Columbus Macro, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust. The sale prices were between $75.44 and $79.34, with an estimated average price of $76.95.