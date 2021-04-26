>
Columbus Macro, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Invesco Solar ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

April 26, 2021 | About: VMBS -0.02% VTI +1.21% VTEB -0.05% RDS.A +0.69% XOM +0.54% KMB -5.86% SCHP +0% TAN +3.22% BLOK +1.07% DVYE +0.53% TLT -0.24%

Investment company Columbus Macro, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Invesco Solar ETF, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Columbus Macro, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Columbus Macro, LLC owns 152 stocks with a total value of $276 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Columbus Macro, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 179,050 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 188,950 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.99%
  3. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 150,834 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.07%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 111,373 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.1%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 51,748 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.61%
New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Columbus Macro, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 179,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Columbus Macro, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $90.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 26,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)

Columbus Macro, LLC initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $50.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 39,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE)

Columbus Macro, LLC initiated holding in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.28 and $39.97, with an estimated average price of $38.34. The stock is now traded at around $39.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 54,527 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Columbus Macro, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $140.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 13,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Columbus Macro, LLC initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $61.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 16,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Columbus Macro, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 51.99%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 188,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Columbus Macro, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 78.15%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $217.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 20,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Columbus Macro, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 268.68%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 37,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

Columbus Macro, LLC added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 63.70%. The purchase prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23. The stock is now traded at around $38.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 40,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Columbus Macro, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 34.48%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 34,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Columbus Macro, LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 33.58%. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $132.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Columbus Macro, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.98 and $51.39, with an estimated average price of $51.22.

Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Columbus Macro, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19.

Sold Out: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Columbus Macro, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International T (BWZ)

Columbus Macro, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International T. The sale prices were between $31.5 and $33.03, with an estimated average price of $32.32.

Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Columbus Macro, LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18.

Sold Out: Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (FXA)

Columbus Macro, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust. The sale prices were between $75.44 and $79.34, with an estimated average price of $76.95.



