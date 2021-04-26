FLC Capital Advisors Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Sells iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares

Investment company FLC Capital Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, International Business Machines Corp, sells iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FLC Capital Advisors. As of 2021Q1, FLC Capital Advisors owns 152 stocks with a total value of $307 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IUSB, EFV, MTUM, IGLB, SCHP, SCHA, SCHR, NEM, MMP, IXUS, SCHW, REGN, IWD, STIP, PEG, KMI, ATAX,

IUSB, EFV, MTUM, IGLB, SCHP, SCHA, SCHR, NEM, MMP, IXUS, SCHW, REGN, IWD, STIP, PEG, KMI, ATAX, Added Positions: GOVT, IBM, MBB, SPLG, IJR, VTIP, CVS, PFE, EFG, ENB, MRK, FTEC, FB, EPD, BE, FFWM, T, AMZN, JPM, USHY, VZ, MMM, SUB, MGC, C, GOOG, PANW, GILD, PM, MSFT, CRM, INTC, QCOM, WPC, NVDA, NFLX, BRK.B, BA, CVX, CSCO, GE, RTX, V, KO, SLV, MCD,

GOVT, IBM, MBB, SPLG, IJR, VTIP, CVS, PFE, EFG, ENB, MRK, FTEC, FB, EPD, BE, FFWM, T, AMZN, JPM, USHY, VZ, MMM, SUB, MGC, C, GOOG, PANW, GILD, PM, MSFT, CRM, INTC, QCOM, WPC, NVDA, NFLX, BRK.B, BA, CVX, CSCO, GE, RTX, V, KO, SLV, MCD, Reduced Positions: SHYG, LQD, IVV, IGSB, SPIB, IEFA, USMV, SCHO, ESGE, GLTR, TLT, IHI, IWF, ESGU, IEF, SCHD, AAPL, VEA, FLRN, EFAV, IJH, IXN, NEAR, QUAL, SCHE, XOM, IYG, VCSH, VLUE, GOOGL, HYG, ALL, LLY, EOG, CAT, BSV, QQQ, HD, COST,

SHYG, LQD, IVV, IGSB, SPIB, IEFA, USMV, SCHO, ESGE, GLTR, TLT, IHI, IWF, ESGU, IEF, SCHD, AAPL, VEA, FLRN, EFAV, IJH, IXN, NEAR, QUAL, SCHE, XOM, IYG, VCSH, VLUE, GOOGL, HYG, ALL, LLY, EOG, CAT, BSV, QQQ, HD, COST, Sold Out: SIZE, SPTL, PEP, EMB,

For the details of FLC Capital Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/flc+capital+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 767,442 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.66% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 175,002 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.11% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 33,623 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.54% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 80,965 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.99% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,823 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.26%

FLC Capital Advisors initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 129,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FLC Capital Advisors initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 101,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FLC Capital Advisors initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $173.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 13,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FLC Capital Advisors initiated holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $65.25 and $71.9, with an estimated average price of $68.57. The stock is now traded at around $68.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 25,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FLC Capital Advisors initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 19,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FLC Capital Advisors initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $102.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 11,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FLC Capital Advisors added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 77.74%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $142.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 22,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FLC Capital Advisors added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.18%. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $49.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 79,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FLC Capital Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 246.79%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 17,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FLC Capital Advisors added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 129.59%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $76.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 13,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FLC Capital Advisors added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 24.56%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 74,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FLC Capital Advisors added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 31.02%. The purchase prices were between $100.13 and $112.27, with an estimated average price of $106.11. The stock is now traded at around $113.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FLC Capital Advisors sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $109.09 and $121.63, with an estimated average price of $116.19.

FLC Capital Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46.

FLC Capital Advisors sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.

FLC Capital Advisors sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08.