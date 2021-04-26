Hamilton Wealth, LLC Buys Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, Sells Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Verizon Communications Inc

Investment company Hamilton Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, sells Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hamilton Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Hamilton Wealth, LLC owns 50 stocks with a total value of $200 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) - 238,546 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) - 171,280 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 181.82% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 83,548 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 154,178 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58% Facebook Inc (FB) - 36,890 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%

Hamilton Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.75 and $66.35, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $67.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.81%. The holding were 238,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $18.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.58%. The holding were 531,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 96,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Healthcare ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.43 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $76.96. The stock is now traded at around $81.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 29,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2395.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 479 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $174.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 5,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 871.80%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $103.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.77%. The holding were 105,188 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 181.82%. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $87.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.67%. The holding were 171,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 38.95%. The purchase prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59. The stock is now traded at around $70.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 137,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC added to a holding in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 59.95%. The purchase prices were between $9.35 and $17.3, with an estimated average price of $12.78. The stock is now traded at around $8.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 459,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $127.39 and $140.64, with an estimated average price of $135.35.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23.