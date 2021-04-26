>
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC Buys First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

April 26, 2021 | About: FTSM +0% ANGL +0.2% QQQ +1.26% SMH +2.3% LQD +0.08% GLD -0.38% SPY +1.08%

Investment company Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC owns 45 stocks with a total value of $48 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clear+creek+financial+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 12,865 shares, 11.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 63.87%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 81,321 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 87.79%
  3. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 30,904 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 87.3%
  4. First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 59,678 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 79.62%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 19,555 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 70.61%
Added: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 28.52%. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 18,584 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.2 and $32.39, with an estimated average price of $31.85.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.



