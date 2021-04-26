Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC Buys First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

Investment company Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC owns 45 stocks with a total value of $48 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: FTSM,
- Reduced Positions: SPAB, SPLG, SCHM, MTUM, GOVT, IVV, FVD, DFEB, AMZN, MSFT, AAPL, IUSB, RODM, EFG, HYLS, IAGG, DIS, LMBS, JPM, SPTL, IJR, SPIB, EMB, COST, FPE, PFE, MINT, VZ, CWB, AOA, FB, JNJ, BABA, FXL, FTCS, FDX, ABT, IWF, MA, LRCX, FV, PG, TJX, NXST,
- Sold Out: ANGL, QQQ, SMH, LQD, GLD, SPY, AIA, SPYG, VOO, AGG, IWN, SPEM, IVW, IWP, RPV, IYM, AOK, VMBS, VTV, EEM, ARKK, IHI, GME, ESGU, VIG, TSLA, TGT, VNLA, GDX, XLE, BLV, DE, MU, SHY, NUAN, GOOG, VTEB, SCHX, IXUS, USMV, SPOT, AVTR, FIXD, QCOM, BND, CSCO, XOM, SCS, ZS, FMB, AXON, PHD, INSP, EDV, ALGN, CVX, MCHI, TLT, XLV, TMUS, Z, SPDW, VB, CCJ, VUG, TWTR, HUBS, WK, BPMC, BRMK, IEFA, EXAS, NKE, BBBY, AHCO, UPWK, ITE, T, COP, EVV, HBI, DBX, FTSL, MGC, SWKS, ESGE, NVDA, BIT, NXE, VWOB, KRNT, MMM, SNBR, FATE, ROKU, DIA, VEA, IIVI, IDA, INTC, TTD, IWR, ARCC, SNAP, ARVN, ETRN, NET, XLY, WELL, PFN, DAL, EQT, HD, DNN, FDN, MDYG, VCIT, XLU, KO, LUV, WM, DNLI, IWO, JETS, VO, VTI, VXUS, GOOGL, VMC, GRWG, KLXE, IPKW, ORCL, EAD, EFA, MUNI, PTNQ, VCSH, VGT, XHE, XLP, WMT, NVG, ABBV, AOM, BOND, KRE, SPMD, AMT, BA, FITB, IBM, OSTK, PEP, HNW, V, BSV, IJH, LGLV, SCHE, BAC, WFC, NTRA, ALEC, SNOW, EES, IBB, IBUY, ISTB, JPST, NOBL, QCLN, QYLD, TIP, VWO, CME, CMCSA, NEE, GIS, MCK, SO, UNH, ARKW, DGRO, IWM, MDY, PSJ, ALL, BRK.B, CAT, NFLX, PCAR, AWF, NFJ, NIO, ZM, CIBR, GSLC, IEI, IGV, PCY, PTLC, MO, BP, KGC, PHT, AGD, WLDN, AIF, EFAV, FEU, IYH, NUEM, XLK, GE, ET, LQDT, FAX, NEA, TRVN, LOAN, VVR, PPT, DSM, CBAT, NBRV,
For the details of Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clear+creek+financial+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 12,865 shares, 11.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 63.87%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 81,321 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 87.79%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 30,904 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 87.3%
- First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 59,678 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 79.62%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 19,555 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 70.61%
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 28.52%. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 18,584 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.2 and $32.39, with an estimated average price of $31.85.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.
Here is the complete portfolio of Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC keeps buying