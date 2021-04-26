Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC Buys First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

Investment company Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC owns 45 stocks with a total value of $48 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: FTSM,

FTSM, Reduced Positions: SPAB, SPLG, SCHM, MTUM, GOVT, IVV, FVD, DFEB, AMZN, MSFT, AAPL, IUSB, RODM, EFG, HYLS, IAGG, DIS, LMBS, JPM, SPTL, IJR, SPIB, EMB, COST, FPE, PFE, MINT, VZ, CWB, AOA, FB, JNJ, BABA, FXL, FTCS, FDX, ABT, IWF, MA, LRCX, FV, PG, TJX, NXST,

SPAB, SPLG, SCHM, MTUM, GOVT, IVV, FVD, DFEB, AMZN, MSFT, AAPL, IUSB, RODM, EFG, HYLS, IAGG, DIS, LMBS, JPM, SPTL, IJR, SPIB, EMB, COST, FPE, PFE, MINT, VZ, CWB, AOA, FB, JNJ, BABA, FXL, FTCS, FDX, ABT, IWF, MA, LRCX, FV, PG, TJX, NXST, Sold Out: ANGL, QQQ, SMH, LQD, GLD, SPY, AIA, SPYG, VOO, AGG, IWN, SPEM, IVW, IWP, RPV, IYM, AOK, VMBS, VTV, EEM, ARKK, IHI, GME, ESGU, VIG, TSLA, TGT, VNLA, GDX, XLE, BLV, DE, MU, SHY, NUAN, GOOG, VTEB, SCHX, IXUS, USMV, SPOT, AVTR, FIXD, QCOM, BND, CSCO, XOM, SCS, ZS, FMB, AXON, PHD, INSP, EDV, ALGN, CVX, MCHI, TLT, XLV, TMUS, Z, SPDW, VB, CCJ, VUG, TWTR, HUBS, WK, BPMC, BRMK, IEFA, EXAS, NKE, BBBY, AHCO, UPWK, ITE, T, COP, EVV, HBI, DBX, FTSL, MGC, SWKS, ESGE, NVDA, BIT, NXE, VWOB, KRNT, MMM, SNBR, FATE, ROKU, DIA, VEA, IIVI, IDA, INTC, TTD, IWR, ARCC, SNAP, ARVN, ETRN, NET, XLY, WELL, PFN, DAL, EQT, HD, DNN, FDN, MDYG, VCIT, XLU, KO, LUV, WM, DNLI, IWO, JETS, VO, VTI, VXUS, GOOGL, VMC, GRWG, KLXE, IPKW, ORCL, EAD, EFA, MUNI, PTNQ, VCSH, VGT, XHE, XLP, WMT, NVG, ABBV, AOM, BOND, KRE, SPMD, AMT, BA, FITB, IBM, OSTK, PEP, HNW, V, BSV, IJH, LGLV, SCHE, BAC, WFC, NTRA, ALEC, SNOW, EES, IBB, IBUY, ISTB, JPST, NOBL, QCLN, QYLD, TIP, VWO, CME, CMCSA, NEE, GIS, MCK, SO, UNH, ARKW, DGRO, IWM, MDY, PSJ, ALL, BRK.B, CAT, NFLX, PCAR, AWF, NFJ, NIO, ZM, CIBR, GSLC, IEI, IGV, PCY, PTLC, MO, BP, KGC, PHT, AGD, WLDN, AIF, EFAV, FEU, IYH, NUEM, XLK, GE, ET, LQDT, FAX, NEA, TRVN, LOAN, VVR, PPT, DSM, CBAT, NBRV,

For the details of Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clear+creek+financial+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 12,865 shares, 11.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 63.87% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 81,321 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 87.79% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 30,904 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 87.3% First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 59,678 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 79.62% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 19,555 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 70.61%

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 28.52%. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 18,584 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.2 and $32.39, with an estimated average price of $31.85.

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93.

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.