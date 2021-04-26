Petroleum & Resources Corp Buys ConocoPhillips, Vulcan Materials Co, Hess Corp, Sells , TechnipFMC PLC, Baker Hughes Co

Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Petroleum & Resources Corp (Current Portfolio) buys ConocoPhillips, Vulcan Materials Co, Hess Corp, Devon Energy Corp, Marathon Petroleum Corp, sells , TechnipFMC PLC, Baker Hughes Co, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, PPG Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Petroleum & Resources Corp. As of 2021Q1, Petroleum & Resources Corp owns 54 stocks with a total value of $406 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 1,316,930 shares, 18.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 539,891 shares, 13.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65% ConocoPhillips (COP) - 496,526 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.08% Linde PLC (LIN) - 55,800 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.94% Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) - 546,500 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.20%

Petroleum & Resources Corp initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $14.5. The stock is now traded at around $13.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 69,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Petroleum & Resources Corp added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 30.08%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $49.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 496,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Petroleum & Resources Corp added to a holding in Vulcan Materials Co by 190.91%. The purchase prices were between $146.03 and $174.15, with an estimated average price of $162.19. The stock is now traded at around $176.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 28,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Petroleum & Resources Corp added to a holding in Hess Corp by 52.39%. The purchase prices were between $52.8 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $63.88. The stock is now traded at around $67.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 127,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Petroleum & Resources Corp added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 126.01%. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $21.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 245,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Petroleum & Resources Corp added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 25.07%. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 261,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Petroleum & Resources Corp added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 123.47%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $144.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 21,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Petroleum & Resources Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Petroleum & Resources Corp sold out a holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The sale prices were between $7.02 and $12.83, with an estimated average price of $9.53.

Petroleum & Resources Corp sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.