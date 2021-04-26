Adams Express Co Buys Boeing Co, Micron Technology Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Walmart Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Linde PLC

Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Adams Express Co (Current Portfolio) buys Boeing Co, Micron Technology Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, VF Corp, sells Walmart Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Linde PLC, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Charter Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adams Express Co. As of 2021Q1, Adams Express Co owns 102 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BA, MU, VFC, ORLY, MNST, DD, SO, ANET, HES, SLB, HII, ALK, POST, KNX, STLD, FICO, STZ, ATVI, ULTA, EIX, WY, IDXX, APD,
- Added Positions: BRK.B, WFC, GOOGL, PM, CMCSA, TJX, NVDA, CVS, LW, NFLX, COP, APH, INTU, CMS, TSLA, EQIX, PEG,
- Reduced Positions: UNP, NEE, ICE, AAPL, MSFT, KO, PLD, COF, ADBE, HD, BMY, LOW, AMZN, FB, CNC, PEP, HON, KSU, COST, CARR, QCOM, TGT, BAC, LYB, MS, MET, CBRE, SPG,
- Sold Out: WMT, LIN, CHTR, FIS, LHX, MDLZ, CVX, SWKS, SPGI, AMT, LECO, LVS, WEC, LNT, VIAC, MRK, CTAS, CRM, LSXMA, XOM,
These are the top 5 holdings of ADAMS EXPRESS CO
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 618,100 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.26%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,065,400 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.02%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 31,700 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.65%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 45,400 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.22%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 189,700 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.43%
Adams Express Co initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $238.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 97,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Adams Express Co initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $86.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 276,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VF Corp (VFC)
Adams Express Co initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $88.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 187,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Adams Express Co initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $532.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 29,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)
Adams Express Co initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.6 and $94.99, with an estimated average price of $89.63. The stock is now traded at around $98.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 160,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Southern Co (SO)
Adams Express Co initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88. The stock is now traded at around $65.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 222,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Adams Express Co added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 105.83%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $271.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 169,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Adams Express Co added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 117.76%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $43.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 665,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Adams Express Co added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 54.16%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $94.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 309,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Adams Express Co added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 27.82%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 710,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Adams Express Co added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 63.58%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $70.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 280,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Adams Express Co added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 30.56%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $610.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 58,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Adams Express Co sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.Sold Out: Linde PLC (LIN)
Adams Express Co sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33.Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Adams Express Co sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Adams Express Co sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Adams Express Co sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59.Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Adams Express Co sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43.
