Central Trust & Investment Co Buys Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Corning Inc, Sells Avnet Inc, Splunk Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

St Louis, MO, based Investment company Central Trust & Investment Co (Current Portfolio) buys Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Corning Inc, DraftKings Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, sells Avnet Inc, Splunk Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Stryker Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Central Trust & Investment Co. As of 2021Q1, Central Trust & Investment Co owns 1063 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: JD, HDB, TECK, VPU, KKR, PSTH, PPLT, ESTC, SII, CIA, SCHA, SPIP, SCHE, FNDE, FNDF, FNDA, FNDX, SAGE, SJNK, INN, UTG, QS, 9MIB, OPEN, OCGN, NVG, BXMX, VLDR, FCAM, CHKP, LOGI, TRTN, IVZ, Z, WST, IAE, VNT, VTR, SCHF, VHT, BND, VALE, USFD, CPER, TMHC, SUM, MVL, SGEN, BMO, DSL, DLR, KTF, CYTK, COTY, NET, CLII, KMX, IGR, MHD, EIM, BAND, AXSM, AUPH, AIRC, AIV, AM, ALT, FCO, AMC, IPGP, NCR, ABB, MDC, LYV, JBL, VLUE, DSI, ISBC, XSLV, SPHD, NPTN, HLI, BTO, GRWG, GLPI, FCEL, FLR, FDEU, EXPI, EEFT,

PSLV, PHYS, SCHD, GLW, DKNG, PXD, SCHP, CEF, F, C, REGN, HZNP, QCOM, WMB, AMD, UBER, ASML, GS, JNJ, NFLX, SHOP, VZ, VRTX, ADBE, DE, NUE, RIO, SQ, TMO, WMT, AMZN, STZ, EFG, LHX, MS, TSM, MMM, APD, IQV, KMB, OC, VBK, VTI, ABBV, AMGN, SAM, CVX, DELL, ENPH, HD, IDXX, RSP, IJH, PFF, ESGE, LMT, NVDA, NUV, PKI, TSLA, VYM, VWO, VCSH, VO, XYL, YUMC, GRMN, ABMD, BABA, ALL, AMT, AZPN, AVTR, BHP, BMY, CMS, CAT, CHGG, CINF, CLX, COP, ED, CCI, FANG, DUK, ENB, FAF, GD, HBI, HOLX, ICE, QQQ, PGX, IWS, IWP, IWM, FLOT, KR, LEN, MPC, MA, MPW, MRNA, MCO, NDAQ, PPG, PLTR, PTON, RTX, SPGI, KRE, XLF, SJM, TGT, TSCO, UPS, VEA, VB, VOD, BG, LYB, AMLP, FAX, ATVI, A, FOLD, AN, BCE, BKR, BBY, BIIB, BBN, BPMC, BWA, BR, CBOE, CI, COG, CACI, WHD, CTLT, XEC, COHU, COLM, COO, CFR, DXC, DHR, DECK, FAS, DBX, EXP, EA, EBS, EPD, EXEL, FDX, FNF, BEN, FCX, GM, GILD, GWW, HAS, HES, HBAN, ITW, IFF, IP, IPG, PBW, ITOT, EEM, TLT, EFA, IBB, IJK, IWB, MUB, EFV, SUSB, JACK, JEF, KEYS, KMI, KTB, KHC, LKQ, LEG, LMND, MDU, MMP, MKTX, MCK, MRCY, MOS, MSI, NIO, NGG, NTAP, NEM, OMC, PINS, PLUG, TROW, PLD, TQQQ, NOBL, PRU, PSTG, QTS, QRVO, DGX, QRTEA, RPD, O, RDS.B, SAIL, SCHX, SCHM, SCHC, XLB, XLP, XLE, XLI, SWKS, SO, SWX, STAG, TXN, TW, TFC, UPLD, BIV, VPL, VGK, VEEV, VOT, VV, VMW, VG, WAB, WU, WSM, ZM, LIN, TEL, Reduced Positions: IAU, GLD, AAPL, PEP, VUG, FB, IGSB, MCD, SPY, SPLK, GDX, MINT, SYK, ALXN, BRK.B, CVS, CNC, CPRT, RMD, SBUX, VIAC, BAC, IBM, IEMG, MRK, PGR, GOOGL, CSCO, DG, GSBC, HII, OKE, SHW, SNOW, TMUS, V, AZN, CTXS, DBEF, DOV, GIS, IJR, MAS, NEE, RPM, NOW, STOR, TTD, T, ABT, GOOG, AEE, AXP, APH, GOLD, BA, BKNG, BAH, CHTR, KO, DHI, DIS, D, AJG, INTC, IVV, AGG, IVW, IWR, SLV, QLTA, LLY, LULU, MSCI, MTCH, MKC, MDLZ, NKE, NVS, ORCL, PFE, ROKU, ROP, CRM, SNY, SCHW, XLU, WORK, SPB, STLD, TTWO, TRP, VIG, VTRS, WM, GLDM, ZBRA, ZTS, INFO, JAZZ, WMS, AKAM, ALB, ACI, ARE, ALGN, AEP, AWK, ABCB, AME, BUD, ANTM, AMAT, ARNC, AIZ, ADSK, AZO, AVY, AVNT, BBL, BP, BOH, BAX, BDX, BERY, BIO, TECH, BKI, BLK, BX, HRB, BLMN, BOOT, CDW, CHRW, CME, CSX, CDNS, CCL, CARR, CNP, CERN, CRL, LNG, CPK, CIEN, CTAS, CLH, CTSH, RQI, CAG, DVA, DAL, DEO, DDS, DFS, DLB, DLTR, DPZ, DD, DT, EOG, EBAY, ECL, EPC, ESI, ENR, ENTG, ETR, EQIX, ERIE, WTRG, ETSY, EVR, FAST, FFIV, FRC, FISV, FTNT, FBHS, GNRC, GE, GNTX, GPC, GSK, GMRE, GH, HCA, HPE, HOMB, HUBB, IAC, ITT, INGR, IPHI, IBKR, INTU, ISRG, IRM, OEF, IVE, ICF, IUSG, IWV, IDV, HDV, IEFA, ISTB, KLAC, KDP, KTOS, LPLA, LH, LRCX, EL, LDOS, LUMN, MGM, MRO, MMC, MXIM, MET, MTD, MPWR, MNST, MORN, NFG, NJR, NWL, NSC, NOC, JPS, NTR, OXY, ORI, OLN, ONTO, OTIS, PPL, PTC, PKG, PANW, PH, PAYX, PBA, PNFP, PNW, POST, PSA, PHM, RF, RGA, RGEN, RSG, RXN, RY, RDS.A, XAR, DIA, MDY, SIVB, SBR, SAP, SLB, SNDR, SMG, XLC, SRE, SVC, SPG, SON, SR, SFM, SWK, STT, SNPS, SYF, SYY, TJX, TER, TM, TREX, TRN, TYL, TSN, UGI, UMBF, UCTT, UL, VFC, VLO, VSS, VGT, VNQ, VBR, VRTV, VRSK, WEC, WBA, WAL, WRK, WY, WPM, WH, XEL, AON, ACN, CCEP, NVCR, NVT, STE, CB, NXPI, QURE, RCL,

For the details of CENTRAL TRUST & INVESTMENT CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/central+trust+%26+investment+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,711,125 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91% Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 5,785,310 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.63% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 4,601,267 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.42% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 293,796 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,241 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55%

Central Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $76.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 35,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Central Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.84 and $83.75, with an estimated average price of $78.47. The stock is now traded at around $69.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 23,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Central Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.03 and $23.76, with an estimated average price of $20.25. The stock is now traded at around $21.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 80,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Central Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $44.8. The stock is now traded at around $55.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Central Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $127.39 and $140.64, with an estimated average price of $135.35. The stock is now traded at around $145.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Central Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.82 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $28.07. The stock is now traded at around $23.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 33,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Central Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 344.51%. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $9.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,947,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Central Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.05%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 469,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Central Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Corning Inc by 957.00%. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $46.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 95,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Central Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 43776.15%. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $58.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 57,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Central Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 24.13%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 262,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Central Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 198.46%. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $146.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 29,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Central Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Avnet Inc. The sale prices were between $35.31 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $38.67.

Central Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Pool Corp. The sale prices were between $314.43 and $390.99, with an estimated average price of $348.13.

Central Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $123.19 and $254, with an estimated average price of $185.33.

Central Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. The sale prices were between $127.83 and $164.2, with an estimated average price of $147.95.

Central Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Synnex Corp. The sale prices were between $80.4 and $116.7, with an estimated average price of $93.32.

Central Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in United States Oil Fund. The sale prices were between $32.38 and $44.6, with an estimated average price of $39.21.