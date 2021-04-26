Jag Capital Management, Llc Buys Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, EPAM Systems Inc, Pinterest Inc, Sells Ansys Inc, Facebook Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc

St Louis, MO, based Investment company Jag Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, EPAM Systems Inc, Pinterest Inc, Autodesk Inc, Apple Inc, sells Ansys Inc, Facebook Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jag Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Jag Capital Management, Llc owns 210 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PINS, ADSK, SHOP, CSGP, SNAP, INTU, PPG, TSM, LRCX, RDFN, APPS, IRBT, LOGI, MCHP, HASI, DOCU, FROG, TTWO, INTC, FNDA, IVW, IWR, QQQ, WDAY, GM, WMT, AXON, ORCL, NOC, LLY, CAT, BRKS, BAC, RMTI, PTN,

PINS, ADSK, SHOP, CSGP, SNAP, INTU, PPG, TSM, LRCX, RDFN, APPS, IRBT, LOGI, MCHP, HASI, DOCU, FROG, TTWO, INTC, FNDA, IVW, IWR, QQQ, WDAY, GM, WMT, AXON, ORCL, NOC, LLY, CAT, BRKS, BAC, RMTI, PTN, Added Positions: CMG, EPAM, AAPL, ALGN, MA, PWR, AMD, ANTM, MKTX, MPWR, DIS, DVY, AMZN, TTD, LOW, MUB, SQ, MSFT, IDXX, VEA, TWTR, VB, TIP, TXN, MRVL, EFSC, SEDG, HYD, ISRG, BIPC, CBSH, TDOC, TEAM, V, CB, VWO, SBUX, BRK.B, HD, QCOM, SMG, IWM, AMT, VIG, VGK, VGIT, TGT, VBR, JNK, GS, JNJ, FTCH, PG, SFNC, CRM, MELI, RH, LQD, CMI, COST, CMCSA, NFLX, PEP, XPO,

CMG, EPAM, AAPL, ALGN, MA, PWR, AMD, ANTM, MKTX, MPWR, DIS, DVY, AMZN, TTD, LOW, MUB, SQ, MSFT, IDXX, VEA, TWTR, VB, TIP, TXN, MRVL, EFSC, SEDG, HYD, ISRG, BIPC, CBSH, TDOC, TEAM, V, CB, VWO, SBUX, BRK.B, HD, QCOM, SMG, IWM, AMT, VIG, VGK, VGIT, TGT, VBR, JNK, GS, JNJ, FTCH, PG, SFNC, CRM, MELI, RH, LQD, CMI, COST, CMCSA, NFLX, PEP, XPO, Reduced Positions: FB, LULU, UPS, TMO, ROKU, IAC, SNY, ECL, LDOS, KSU, VRTX, FSLY, VMC, SPLK, FIS, AQUA, GOOGL, AKAM, TSLX, ZM, ACN, ORCC, SBAC, GOOG, ATVI, TCPC, ZTS, BMY, SPGI, CPRT, LMND, BABA, XLV, ARCC, URI, FCN, BX, GLOB, VTI, SHY, PHO, MBB, BDX, BA, BAM, BXMT, CSCO, GILD, MFA, MRK, PCTY, MCO, VEEV, PFE, WM, HTGC, GBDC, STWD, MAIN,

FB, LULU, UPS, TMO, ROKU, IAC, SNY, ECL, LDOS, KSU, VRTX, FSLY, VMC, SPLK, FIS, AQUA, GOOGL, AKAM, TSLX, ZM, ACN, ORCC, SBAC, GOOG, ATVI, TCPC, ZTS, BMY, SPGI, CPRT, LMND, BABA, XLV, ARCC, URI, FCN, BX, GLOB, VTI, SHY, PHO, MBB, BDX, BA, BAM, BXMT, CSCO, GILD, MFA, MRK, PCTY, MCO, VEEV, PFE, WM, HTGC, GBDC, STWD, MAIN, Sold Out: ANSS, VOYA, ANET, TSLA, AYX, IBM, UNP, BPYU, IWF, DISCA, VUG, CNI, VICR,

For the details of JAG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jag+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 244,716 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,507 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 122,684 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.12% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 179,652 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 91,164 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $74.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 148,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $295.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 39,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1099.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 6,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55. The stock is now traded at around $933.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 6,271 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $61.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 21,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.45 and $155.52, with an estimated average price of $143.2. The stock is now traded at around $174.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 238.14%. The purchase prices were between $1319.12 and $1550.49, with an estimated average price of $1447.5. The stock is now traded at around $1468.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 14,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in EPAM Systems Inc by 257.33%. The purchase prices were between $329.66 and $400.27, with an estimated average price of $366.52. The stock is now traded at around $458.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 42,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 30.68%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $134.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 333,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 346.46%. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $620.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 17,778 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Quanta Services Inc by 30.21%. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59. The stock is now traded at around $97.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 229,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 32.25%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $82.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 194,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356.

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Voya Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $54.98 and $64.5, with an estimated average price of $60.01.

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Arista Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $267.83 and $323.31, with an estimated average price of $299.53.

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $79.46 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $106.14.

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02.