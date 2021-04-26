Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc Buys Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells SPDR Dividend ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

Houston, TX, based Investment company Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells SPDR Dividend ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, Eaton Vance Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc. As of 2021Q1, Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc owns 535 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 1,120,587 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 283,542 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 864,907 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 197,540 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 299,655 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.28%

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.33 and $95.86, with an estimated average price of $90.51. The stock is now traded at around $97.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 128,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.36 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $59.99. The stock is now traded at around $59.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 95,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7. The stock is now traded at around $287.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.01 and $180.91, with an estimated average price of $166.12. The stock is now traded at around $187.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $76.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 21,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $49.29. The stock is now traded at around $49.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 127.46%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $217.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 83,852 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 75.62%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $142.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 164,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 70.67%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $101.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 166,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 71.61%. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 213,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 72.83%. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $123.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 129,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 67.70%. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $177.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 89,861 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77.

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc sold out a holding in QEP Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $2.46 and $4.38, with an estimated average price of $3.35.

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc sold out a holding in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $10.92 and $16.4, with an estimated average price of $13.54.

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92.