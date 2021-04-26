Howard Wealth Management, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Putnam Premier Income Trust, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund, iShares Select Dividend ETF, The Home Depot Inc

Investment company Howard Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Putnam Premier Income Trust, Palantir Technologies Inc, Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc, WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth , sells WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund, iShares Select Dividend ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Nokia Oyj during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Howard Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Howard Wealth Management, LLC owns 120 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LMBS, SPCE, EZM, NYCB,

JPST, PPT, PLTR, NUV, EVV, DNL, MINT, VTIP, VV, SPYV, VB, VUG, NEAR, BNDX, BKLN, VEU, BND, TIP, SJNK, PFF, VXUS, VTEB, FLOT, VTV, VNLA, VOO, VT, VXF, PCY, SPY, JNJ, QQQ, PGF, IWM, IOO, TSLA, SQ, IGSB, HYS, IHI, SPDW, VGT, SUB, SHM, BSV, AOR, JPM, Reduced Positions: HEDJ, HD, AAPL, AMZN, FTSM, VNQ, DIS, LMT, ITA, EES, PFE, REM, DWM, GBIL, IJR, BRK.B, SPTM, IWB, BMY, GSY, AMJ, HIE, ABBV, FB, MSFT, NOBL,

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 114,489 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.85% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 87,601 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 31,829 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 83,174 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 30,816 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34%

Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.39, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.21 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $37.92. The stock is now traded at around $22.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund. The purchase prices were between $42.76 and $52.26, with an estimated average price of $47.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,356 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.41 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $11.51. The stock is now traded at around $11.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Howard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 87.44%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 68,874 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Howard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 20.68%. The purchase prices were between $4.62 and $4.87, with an estimated average price of $4.73. The stock is now traded at around $4.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 690,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Howard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 136.16%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 42,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Howard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc by 35.46%. The purchase prices were between $10.93 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $11.17. The stock is now traded at around $11.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 154,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Howard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth by 53.05%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.62, with an estimated average price of $78.03. The stock is now traded at around $81.174000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 13,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Howard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 31.46%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 24,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Howard Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85.

Howard Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $3.82 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $4.17.