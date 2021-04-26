Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC Buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund, Unity Software Inc, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Tesla Inc

Investment company Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund, Unity Software Inc, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund, sells ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Tesla Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC owns 1607 stocks with a total value of $418 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,774 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.51% S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 36,563 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 45,612 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.23% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 47,124 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.54% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 47,287 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 650.71%

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $36.76 and $39.72, with an estimated average price of $38.56. The stock is now traded at around $40.355700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 40,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $140.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.26 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $43.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 20,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $43.18 and $52.53, with an estimated average price of $47.03. The stock is now traded at around $47.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 17,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC initiated holding in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.08 and $3.83, with an estimated average price of $3.61. The stock is now traded at around $3.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 184,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC initiated holding in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional. The purchase prices were between $5.51 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $6.31. The stock is now traded at around $8.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 41,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 650.71%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $153.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 47,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1210.59%. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $30.65. The stock is now traded at around $32.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 50,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 291980.00%. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $102.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 14,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3967.65%. The purchase prices were between $46.88 and $51.29, with an estimated average price of $49.51. The stock is now traded at around $53.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 23,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 117.16%. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 23,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 26.35%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 115,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $117.56 and $166.82, with an estimated average price of $140.58.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The sale prices were between $97.8 and $132.54, with an estimated average price of $116.48.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Envestnet Inc. The sale prices were between $64.02 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $77.81.