>
Articles 

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Simon Property Group Inc, Chevron Corp, Realty Income Corp, Sells Omnicom Group Inc, PVH Corp, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc

April 26, 2021 | About: CVX +0.59% O +0.46% BRK.B +0.92% FMS +0.2% WFC +2.72% FPX +2.46% SPG +1.1% AUDC +0.87% VIAC +2.41% MLR +1.74% RTX +2.29% QQQ +1.26%

Investment company Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Simon Property Group Inc, Chevron Corp, Realty Income Corp, AudioCodes, ViacomCBS Inc, sells Omnicom Group Inc, PVH Corp, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, Intel Corp, Heidrick & Struggles International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 274 stocks with a total value of $151 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cascade+investment+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 33,378 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,009 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.44%
  3. Intel Corp (INTC) - 46,135 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.51%
  4. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 18,000 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.64%
  5. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 7,805 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $116.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 9,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AudioCodes Ltd (AUDC)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in AudioCodes Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.71 and $33.68, with an estimated average price of $29.71. The stock is now traded at around $30.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 32,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $41.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 18,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Miller Industries Inc. (MLR)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Miller Industries Inc.. The purchase prices were between $37.38 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.9. The stock is now traded at around $45.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 17,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $339.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 88 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 722.51%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $101.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 11,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Realty Income Corp (O)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 1017.41%. The purchase prices were between $57.78 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 17,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 2516.00%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $271.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 23.44%. The purchase prices were between $33.93 and $43.32, with an estimated average price of $37.81. The stock is now traded at around $39.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 29,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 1550.00%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $43.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 21.62%. The purchase prices were between $115.9 and $135.88, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $126.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,232 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.88 and $77.78, with an estimated average price of $68.99.

Sold Out: PVH Corp (PVH)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PVH Corp. The sale prices were between $82.45 and $108.79, with an estimated average price of $98.78.

Sold Out: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The sale prices were between $126.53 and $173.54, with an estimated average price of $152.22.

Sold Out: Heidrick & Struggles International Inc (HSII)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. The sale prices were between $28.91 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $33.97.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38.

Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc..

1. Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

