Marquette Asset Management Inc. Buys Amcor PLC, Chinook Therapeutics Inc, Vidler Water Resources Inc, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Marquette Asset Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Amcor PLC, Chinook Therapeutics Inc, Vidler Water Resources Inc, Weyco Group Inc, Saga Communications Inc, sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marquette Asset Management Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Marquette Asset Management Inc. owns 231 stocks with a total value of $385 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: KDNY, PID0, WEYS, SGA, MSI, IBM, PIPR, WBA, VNT, VOD, VZ, TEF, SCHX, RDS.B, RTX, PLD, PG, AMX, OTIS, KIM, KMB, KEY, KYN, INTC, KO, CARR, BP, AVNS,

KDNY, PID0, WEYS, SGA, MSI, IBM, PIPR, WBA, VNT, VOD, VZ, TEF, SCHX, RDS.B, RTX, PLD, PG, AMX, OTIS, KIM, KMB, KEY, KYN, INTC, KO, CARR, BP, AVNS, Added Positions: VEU, AMCR, BIV, SCHD, ARKK, VO, AMAT, TRC, USB, PFG, SWKH, AFL, XOM, GPC, XEL,

VEU, AMCR, BIV, SCHD, ARKK, VO, AMAT, TRC, USB, PFG, SWKH, AFL, XOM, GPC, XEL, Reduced Positions: SCHG, IWD, IWM, RPG, SCHM, IWF, PRFZ, SPEM, SCHA, IWC, SCHF, SCHZ, VWO, AAPL, SLYV, SCHE, IWR, CATO, MOV, PGX, BRK.B, ASA, SPSB, METC, JNJ, AGG, IVV, AMZN, ARKG,

SCHG, IWD, IWM, RPG, SCHM, IWF, PRFZ, SPEM, SCHA, IWC, SCHF, SCHZ, VWO, AAPL, SLYV, SCHE, IWR, CATO, MOV, PGX, BRK.B, ASA, SPSB, METC, JNJ, AGG, IVV, AMZN, ARKG, Sold Out: PFF, DNOW, VOXX, TATT, SENEA, LEO, NML, GLYC, PEP, WMT, CBIO, SSYS, ONVO, ADSK, FCPT, BSCL, BSCM, DDD,

For the details of Marquette Asset Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marquette+asset+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 615,355 shares, 20.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.76% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 164,789 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.96% Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 195,808 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.65% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 279,020 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.23% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 188,491 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.30%

Marquette Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Chinook Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.17 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $16.28. The stock is now traded at around $14.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 25,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Vidler Water Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $7 and $8.22, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $7.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 29,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Weyco Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.78 and $24.02, with an estimated average price of $19.02. The stock is now traded at around $21.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,874 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Saga Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.3 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $22.16. The stock is now traded at around $21.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.61 and $189.6, with an estimated average price of $178.49. The stock is now traded at around $189.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $142.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 326 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Amcor PLC by 813.90%. The purchase prices were between $10.89 and $11.93, with an estimated average price of $11.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 240,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 49.50%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $134.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Tejon Ranch Co by 25.44%. The purchase prices were between $14.22 and $17.78, with an estimated average price of $16.49. The stock is now traded at around $15.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 120.05%. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $57.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc by 119.05%. The purchase prices were between $48.31 and $61.55, with an estimated average price of $55.71. The stock is now traded at around $62.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 368 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 70.79%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in NOW Inc. The sale prices were between $7.19 and $11.77, with an estimated average price of $9.79.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in VOXX International Corp. The sale prices were between $11.79 and $27.18, with an estimated average price of $20.8.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in TAT Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.65 and $6.59, with an estimated average price of $5.75.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Seneca Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $36.25 and $61.33, with an estimated average price of $47.85.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc.. The sale prices were between $8.3 and $8.83, with an estimated average price of $8.47.