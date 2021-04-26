Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. Buys Bank of America Corp, BHP Group PLC, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Qualcomm Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of America Corp, BHP Group PLC, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, The Mosaic Co, Waste Management Inc, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Aptiv PLC, Nike Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. owns 201 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BBL, MOS, XLF, XME, GE, EME, ALB, SIEGY, GS, SCHW, NXPI, SQM, EXP, CF, FDX, IWR, IFNNY, GLW, VLO, SBNY, CVX, MDT, DE, COP, VEA, BC,
- Added Positions: BAC, BRK.B, WM, LMT, EL, TT, SHW, BX, MAR, MMM, ENTG, IWN, DIS, MS, NOC, VZ, JPM, JNJ, PG, MRK, TXN, UNP, NVDA, BABA, GOOGL, GNRC, EFA, PFE, OTIS, FB, GOOG, IVV, NVS, HEI, CTXS, ACN, ALL, IJR, IJH, AMGN, ADI, YUMC, BLK, CERN, CSCO, FRC, TTWO, TCEHY, CL, YUM, WEC, FMC, WMT, LRCX, NSRGY, USB, SBUX,
- Reduced Positions: IWM, PYPL, NKE, CRM, ISRG, ADBE, MSFT, CHWY, QTWO, ITW, PEP, PH, PKG, TMO, GBTC, PAYC, DHR, GLD, CMI, AMZN, V, J, BMY, KO, MSCI, CVET, INTU, HUM, IDXX, TDG, PKI, CREE, BXS, NFLX, MTD, FIS, CHD, LHX, CI, DEO, TDOC, MDY, UL, TJX, PNC, XOM, EMR, D, AMT, MO, APD,
- Sold Out: QCOM, APTV, TTD, TMUS, PPG, AME, EW, IP, WRK, ENPH, SEE, XPO, NUE, COST, TSLA, GPC, EV, BYND,
These are the top 5 holdings of MOODY LYNN & LIEBERSON, INC.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 205,038 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.62%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 303,179 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 20,625 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 297,259 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
- Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 459,516 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.76%
Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. initiated holding in BHP Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.62 and $66.24, with an estimated average price of $59.42. The stock is now traded at around $61.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 137,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Mosaic Co (MOS)
Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $33.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 208,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $35.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 190,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)
Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $41.48, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $40.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 154,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)
Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 428,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: EMCOR Group Inc (EME)
Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. initiated holding in EMCOR Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.3 and $115.3, with an estimated average price of $100.13. The stock is now traded at around $120.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 45,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 95.00%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 535,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 130.54%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $271.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 46,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 36.89%. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $135.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 188,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 80.83%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $377.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 38,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 64.35%. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $313.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 55,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)
Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. added to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 1124.17%. The purchase prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.74. The stock is now traded at around $175.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 38,243 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.Sold Out: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59.Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96.Sold Out: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)
Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $134.45 and $155.52, with an estimated average price of $143.2.Sold Out: AMETEK Inc (AME)
Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. sold out a holding in AMETEK Inc. The sale prices were between $111.06 and $128.21, with an estimated average price of $120.72.
