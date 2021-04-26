Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys Union Pacific Corp

Investment company Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Union Pacific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 13 stocks with a total value of $406 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 312,743 shares, 30.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67%
- iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 935,852 shares, 25.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.22%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 353,684 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.17%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 260,246 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
- Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ) - 43,223 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74%
Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 55.14%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $223.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.
